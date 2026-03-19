Vantage Drilling International Ltd. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Dubai, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International Ltd. ("Vantage" or the "Company") today announced that it will host a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern Time / 3:00 PM Oslo Time / 6:00 PM Dubai Time on March 26, 2026, to discuss operating results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2025. Vantage will release earnings before the call on March 26, 2026. Vantage's earnings release will be posted to the Vantage website at www.vantagedrilling.com.

To access the conference call, click on the Call Link following the instructions below.

Click on the Call Link and complete the online registration form. Once the registration is complete you will receive an email confirmation with the call details (dial-in and a unique PIN to join the call). You will have two options to join the call.

Dial-In Option: A dial in number and unique PIN are displayed to connect directly from your phone. Call Me Option: Enter your phone number and click “Call Me” for an immediate callback from the system.

Please call five minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. A replay of the conference call will be available following the call and can be accessed via Webcast Link.

About the Company

Vantage, a Bermuda exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of third party-owned drilling units. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company’s website, www.vantagedrilling.com.

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