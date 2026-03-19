NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second consecutive year, PensionBee has been named “Retirement Management Platform of the Year” by the FinTech Breakthrough Awards. PensionBee’s award-winning platform guides users through consolidating their old retirement accounts into a single IRA, built with ETFs like SPY and MDY from State Street Investment Management.

“It is wonderful to be honored once again,” said Romi Savova, Founder and CEO of PensionBee. “Rolling over your old 401(k)s is almost always more complicated than it needs to be. We are proud of how simple we make it for people to get invested toward a happy retirement.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the average person will have 12 jobs over their career. Job hoppers with multiple 401(k)s may find the traditional 401(k) process difficult to navigate, often involving hours on the phone and weeks or even months waiting for retirement savings to be sent by paper check.

Previous survey data from PensionBee found that over 40% of people who try to rescue a left-behind 401(k) give up mid-process, citing common barriers like confusion and a lack of clarity.

PensionBee’s service improves outdated processes and legacy complexity through a proprietary combination of human support and technology. The company assigns each customer a dedicated U.S.-based account manager (called a “BeeKeeper”) to manage the rollover process via phone or live chat in the app. To further support savers, PensionBee is currently offering a 1% match on all rollovers and contributions into one of the company’s Traditional, Roth, or SEP IRAs.

“Our research has shown that administrative barriers and a lack of clarity are surprisingly effective at deterring customers from finishing 401(k) rollovers,” added Savova. “We’ve found simplicity works best in a system as bogged down by complexity.”

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global FinTech market. The 10th annual cycle of the program attracted more than 4,500 nominations from across the globe, spanning categories like Retirement, Investment, Personal Finance, Digital Banking, Payments, RegTech, InsurTech, and more, highlighting the growing demand for innovation in personal finance solutions.

About PensionBee

PensionBee (LON:PBEE) is a leading retirement savings provider, helping people easily consolidate, manage, and take control of their retirement savings. The company manages $10 billion in assets and serves over 300,000 customers globally, with a focus on simplicity, transparency, and accessibility. PensionBee offers Traditional, Roth, SEP and Safe Harbor IRAs with ETF-backed portfolios that include SPY and MDY from State Street Investment Management, one of the world’s largest asset managers.

Notes

The information provided in this announcement, including any projections for investment returns and future performance, is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. All investments carry risk, including the potential loss of principal. PensionBee is not liable for any losses or damages arising from the use of this information. Projections and forecasts are based on assumptions and current market conditions, which are subject to change.

PensionBee Inc. is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment adviser. We do not provide in-person advice.

PensionBee Inc (Delaware Registration Number SR20241105406 ) is located on 85 Broad Street, New York, New York, 10004.