Diadia Launches AI Platform to Finally Give Women Answers to "Unexplained" Health Problems

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For women suffering from unexplained infertility, crushing fatigue, or resistant weight gain, hearing "your labs are normal" can feel like a dead end. But what if "normal" lab ranges, designed primarily from male data, are missing critical clues hidden in women's unique genetic profiles?

Diadia Health officially launched nationwide today with the first AI platform that analyzes women's genetic data to create personalized lab ranges and uncover root causes standard medicine overlooks. Founded by former Reddit and Google AI scientist Elena Ikonomovska , PhD, after her own frustrating health journey, Diadia gives clinicians the tools to finally solve cases that have stumped traditional medicine for years.

"I got more information from one Diadia report than I had gotten in 10 years with my initial provider," says Angela Mathis, who tested Diadia's platform. "I really felt empowered. I wasn't told, 'Oh, this is just something you should learn to deal with.'"

Standard lab reference ranges were established decades ago using predominantly male subjects, yet they're still applied universally to women today. A thyroid level flagged as "normal" for the general population might actually signal dysfunction in a woman with specific genetic variants. The same goes for hormone levels, nutrient deficiencies, and metabolic markers.

"In my experience dealing with chronic complex illness, a lot of women were the ones suffering. The numbers were easily 10 to 1," said Dr. Anil Bajnath , MD, Founder of the American Board of Precision Medicine . "This is an overlooked, misdiagnosed, underrepresented segment of the population."

"I was walking around with a 'normal' diagnosis while feeling completely depleted," says Dr. Ikonomovska, who spent years building AI systems at Reddit and Google before confronting her own unexplained health issues. "When I finally understood my genetic profile, everything made sense. Standard reference ranges weren't built for women. I built Diadia so other women wouldn't have to spend years being dismissed."

The platform maps genetic variants that determine how a woman's body uniquely metabolizes hormones, processes nutrients, and responds to stress against comprehensive biomarker data. Instead of comparing results to population averages, Diadia shows clinicians what's optimal for that individual woman. Clinicians receive detailed reports highlighting causal relationships between symptoms and labs, root causes, genetic expressions, personalized dosing requirements, and evidence-based treatment protocols tailored to each patient's biology.

Diadia is now available nationwide. Women can order their own comprehensive lab work and genetic analysis, then share their personalized Diadia report with their healthcare provider for informed treatment decisions. Learn more at diadiahealth.com .

About Diadia Health

Founded in 2021 by AI scientist Elena Ikonomovska, PhD, and CTO Andrii Yasinetsky, Diadia Health is a New York-based precision medicine platform that helps clinicians solve cases where patients have debilitating symptoms but "normal" lab results. The platform uses AI causal reasoning to analyze genetic variants alongside biomarker data, processing nearly one million genetic variants, over 100 metabolic pathways, and 310,000+ peer-reviewed research papers simultaneously to identify root causes and generate prioritized treatment protocols in complex chronic and endocrine disease cases. Validated across thousands of patient cases and numerous clinical sites, Diadia's AI-generated recommendations achieve 98% concordance with expert clinical judgment while reducing diagnostic trial-and-error by 60%. Backed by Salesforce Ventures, Sound Ventures, Tribe Capital, and others, the company exited beta in March 2026. For more information, visit diadiahealth.com .