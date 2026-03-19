Sweepedia Analysis Reveals Over 100 Active Lawsuits Against Sweepstakes Casino Operators Across the United States

TALLINN, Estonia, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sweepedia, an independent sweepstakes casino review platform, has published an analysis documenting more than 100 active class action lawsuits filed against sweepstakes casino operators in the United States — the first comprehensive legal resource designed specifically for consumers rather than industry professionals or legal practitioners.

The analysis, published as a complete guide to sweepstakes casino lawsuits , covers lawsuits filed across more than a dozen states including Utah, California, Kentucky, Ohio, New York, and New Jersey. It identifies VGW Holdings — the Australia-based parent company of Chumba Casino, LuckyLand Slots, and Global Poker — as the most heavily litigated operator, facing dozens of active cases.

"Players are reading alarming headlines about lawsuits and state bans, but they can't find a straightforward explanation of what it means for them," said Nikola Struharova, Acquisition Manager at Sweepedia. "Our guide fills that gap — presenting both sides of the legal debate while giving players practical information to make informed decisions."

Key findings include:

-- VGW settled a Kentucky class action for $11.75 million, though individual player recoveries were modest relative to total reported spending

-- A novel legal strategy emerged in 2025, with spouses of players filing lawsuits to bypass arbitration clauses in platform Terms of Service

-- Utah became a litigation hotspot, with 23 class actions filed in a single month

-- Celebrity endorsers including Ryan Seacrest, Drake, and Brian Christopher have been named as co-defendants

-- At least 11 states have banned or restricted sweepstakes casino operations since 2023

The guide includes a state-by-state breakdown of gambling loss recovery statutes, an explanation of how arbitration clauses have blocked previous class actions, and practical steps players can take to protect their accounts and spending.

Sweepedia evaluates sweepstakes casino platforms through hands-on testing, requiring verified prize redemptions before any operator earns a recommendation. The platform's eight-category rating system and testing methodology are publicly available.

About Sweepedia

Sweepedia is a U.S.-focused consumer resource dedicated to increasing transparency and accountability in the sweepstakes casino market. Through verification-first testing and independent reviews, the platform helps players identify safe, reliable operators and make more informed decisions. For more information, visit https://sweepedia.com .

18+ Only. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes casinos operate under promotional sweepstakes models and are intended for entertainment purposes only. No purchase is necessary to participate or claim prizes. Sweepedia.com is an independent review platform and holds no ownership interest in any sweepstakes casino operator. Review scores are not for sale and no payment has been accepted for editorial placement. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Individuals who believe they may have a legal claim should consult a qualified attorney in their state.