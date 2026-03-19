Mothers’ Milk Bank California Launches “We Can Donate It!” — A Rosie-Inspired Movement Rallying Mothers to Donate Life-Saving Milk

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mothers’ Milk Bank California today announced the launch of We Can Donate It!, a statewide campaign calling breastfeeding and pumping mothers to take the Rosie Pledge and support premature infants through donor milk. Each year, nearly 1 in 10 babies in the United States is born prematurely, many relying on donor human milk as a critical, life-saving intervention—making access more important than ever. Research shows donor milk can reduce the risk of necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) by up to 50% in preterm infants, making access not just important, but essential.

Inspired by Rosie the Riveter and her legacy of women powering the nation, the campaign connects yesterday’s strength to today’s urgent need for donor human milk. “Women once stepped up to build the nation. Today, mothers are stepping up to protect its most fragile newborns,” said Jennifer Benito-Kowalski, President and CEO of Mothers’ Milk Bank California. “At Mothers’ Milk Bank California, every pledge brings us closer to ensuring no baby goes without the milk they need to survive.”

A pledge counts when a mother:

Begins donor screening

Schedules a drop-off at a collection center

Commit 100 ounces to donate this month





Campaign Goal: 500 pledges during March

Take the pledge: MothersMilk.org/donate/rosie-pledge/

About Mothers’ Milk Bank California

Mothers’ Milk Bank California is the oldest operating nonprofit milk bank in North America, committed to improving infant health by providing safe, pasteurized donor human milk to babies when it matters most. Through strong hospital partnerships and community engagement, MMBCA ensures equitable access to lifesaving nutrition for vulnerable infants and families.

Contact: Nannette Miranda | News@MothersMilk.org | (510) 646-1201