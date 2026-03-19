Decentralized Clinical Trials Market to Reach $18.8 Billion by 2030 as Digital Health Infrastructure Reshapes Drug Development

Boston, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) was valued at $8.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $18.8 billion by the end of 2030, according to a new report from BCC Research. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7% from 2025 through 2030.

Decentralized clinical trials — which use digital tools, remote monitoring and local healthcare providers to conduct research outside traditional clinical sites — are fundamentally changing how pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies develop new therapies. The model gained significant traction during the pandemic and has since evolved into a strategic priority for drug developers seeking to improve patient recruitment, retention and trial diversity.

Key Market Findings

Market size : $8.8 billion in 2024, projected to reach $18.8 billion by 2030

: $8.8 billion in 2024, projected to reach $18.8 billion by 2030 Growth rate : 13.7% CAGR from 2025 to 2030

: 13.7% CAGR from 2025 to 2030 Leading region : North America accounted for 46% of the global market in 2024

: North America accounted for 46% of the global market in 2024 Key segments : Interventional trials, observational trials and expanded access programs; cloud-based platforms leading deployment

: Interventional trials, observational trials and expanded access programs; cloud-based platforms leading deployment End users: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs)

Market Drivers

Favorable regulatory support is accelerating adoption, with agencies in the U.S., Europe and Asia-Pacific establishing clearer frameworks for remote trial conduct. The proliferation of digital health infrastructure — including electronic consent platforms, wearable biosensors and telemedicine capabilities — is making decentralized approaches increasingly practical at scale.

The demand for improved patient access and trial diversity is a particularly powerful driver. Traditional site-based trials have historically struggled with geographic and demographic barriers to enrollment. Decentralized approaches can reach patients in underserved and remote areas, addressing both ethical imperatives and regulatory expectations for representative study populations.

Technology and Competitive Landscape

The integration of artificial intelligence and wearable technologies is creating new capabilities for real-time patient monitoring, predictive trial management and automated workflow optimization. Next-generation digital trial platforms are evolving into integrated ecosystems that connect sponsors, sites, patients and regulators.

Key players in the market include Clario, Fortrea, ICON PLC, Labcorp, Medable, Medidata, Obvio Health, Parexel, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Veeva Systems. Strategic collaborations and technology acquisitions are intensifying as companies seek to build comprehensive DCT capabilities.

Investment Considerations

While opportunities are substantial, investors should note key challenges including data integrity and security concerns associated with remote data collection, and operational complexities involved in coordinating hybrid and fully decentralized trial models across multiple geographies.

The report provides detailed analysis of the market by study design, therapeutic application, deployment mode, end user and region.

About the Report

Decentralized Clinical Trials: Global Markets (Report Code: BIO275A) provides comprehensive market analysis including segmentation, competitive intelligence, regulatory landscape assessment and emerging technology evaluation. The report is available now from BCC Research.

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BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Any data extracted from this release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source.