Hum Capital Named “Business Lending Platform of the Year” in 2026 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced that Hum Capital , a pioneering AI-powered investment platform and provider of non-dilutive capital to lower middle market businesses, has been selected as winner of the “Business Lending Platform of the Year” award in the 10th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Hum sits at a rare intersection in capital markets as an AI-powered technology platform that triangulates each company's unique capital needs against the highly tailored investment criteria of every participant in its Intelligent Marketplace — including Hum's own balance sheet. Rather than casting a wide net and hoping for the best match, Hum AI performs precision capital matching at the source, ensuring companies reach only the right investors and investors see only the right deals.

Hum delivers AI-powered insights that transform raw financial and operational data — drawn from accounting systems, transaction platforms, bank accounts, CRM systems, documents and more — into investor-ready materials in as little as 24 hours. Those insights are then screened against Hum's network of 900+ institutional investors with pinpoint accuracy, accounting for each lender's specific underwriting criteria, risk appetite, and deployment mandate. The result is a targeted capital introduction process where fit is determined by data, not by relationships or chance.

"Hum offers data-driven capital matching instead of gut-driven networking," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "Hum transforms private capital markets by making access to tailored growth funding faster, fairer, and grounded in real economic performance instead of luck or elite networking. Hum's data and analytics significantly reduce the time it takes to secure funding. This kind of innovation makes Hum our choice for 'Business Lending Platform of the Year!'"

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a wide range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrencies, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and more. The 2026 program represents a milestone year, reflecting a decade of spotlighting the companies driving measurable innovation across the global financial technology ecosystem.

"What makes Hum genuinely different is that we don't just connect companies to capital — we engineer the match," said Andrew Eisen, CEO of Hum Capital. "Hum AI doesn't execute a fuzzy-match against our network; it triangulates. It takes a company's precise capital profile and maps it against the specific investment mandate of every participant in our network, including our own balance sheet. That means businesses reach investors who are already aligned with their stage, structure, and growth trajectory — and investors receive deal flow that is pre-qualified against their exact criteria. We built Hum to eliminate the friction, guesswork, and gatekeeping that have long defined private capital markets, and to replace them with speed, precision, and a genuine partnership in our clients' success."

With Hum's Intelligent Marketplace, powered by Hum AI, investors benefit from pre-screened, analytics-rich deal flow that matches their specific underwriting criteria. On the other side of the coin, businesses benefit from Hum's Intelligent Marketplace and Hum Financial's unique approach to fundraising advisory and capital deployment, blending automation with human expertise to accelerate term sheets and capital commitments that unlock capital with speed and precision.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring breakthrough innovation in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the standout achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories that include Payments, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrency, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Hum Capital

At every stage of growth, Hum Capital is here to support your business. Whether you’re exploring alternative funding options or seeking a tailored capital solution, Hum is your trusted partner in debt financing. Reach out to learn how Hum Capital can fuel your growth.