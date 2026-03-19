Finastra Mortgagebot Named “Digital Mortgage Product of the Year” in 2026 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced that Finastra , a global leader in financial services software, has been selected as winner of the “Digital Mortgage Product of the Year” award in the 10th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program.

The 2026 FinTech Breakthrough Award recognizes Finastra’s breakthrough innovation with Mortgagebot, a cloud-based, fully integrated platform that enables lenders to close loans faster and with less effort, delivering a seamless, end-to-end digital experience that scales as business needs evolve.

With over 100 pre-integrated fintech partners and open APIs, Mortgagebot unifies point-of-sale and loan origination. Its open architecture and deep ecosystem integration enable real-time access to services such as credit reporting, appraisals, and eClosings on a single platform. AI-driven workflow automation streamlines underwriting and decisioning, with real-time preapprovals accelerating the lending process.

Addressing compliance, Mortgagebot’s automated three-day disclosures, delivered directly in the POS, ensure lenders meet regulatory requirements efficiently and accurately. The compliance engine is embedded within the workflow, providing real-time validation and immediate alerts for required re-disclosures.

The standardized, configurable platform’s intuitive UI/UX enhances both lender and borrower experiences by offering borrowers 24/7 online access, real-time loan status updates, and a streamlined application process. Financial professionals benefit from minimal technical support, smooth integrations, and centralized workflows.

“Mortgagebot is redefining the mortgage technology landscape with robust functionality that addresses the full spectrum of mortgage lending challenges,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “Mortgagebot’s configurability, built-in compliance, and advanced AI-powered workflow automation set it apart from traditional POS and LOS systems. This unique combination of features positions Mortgagebot as the industry’s most agile and future-proof solution, and makes it our choice for ‘Digital Mortgage Product of the Year.’”

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a wide range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrencies, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and more. The 2026 program represents a milestone year, reflecting a decade of spotlighting the companies driving measurable innovation across the global financial technology ecosystem.

“Mortgagebot is transforming the mortgage experience by digitizing and automating the full lifecycle, helping lenders boost efficiency, reduce costs, and deliver a smoother journey for borrowers,” said Mary Kay Theriault, Senior Director of Product Management at Finastra. “We’re honored to be recognized by FinTech Breakthrough and remain committed to enhancing Mortgagebot so lenders can scale with confidence and achieve long‑term, sustainable impact.”

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring breakthrough innovation in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the standout achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories that include Payments, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrency, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Finastra

Finastra is a global leader in financial services software, trusted by 7,000+ customers - including 40 of the world’s top 50 banks - in over 110 countries. With expertise in Lending, Payments and Universal Banking, we deliver reliable, scalable, mission-critical solutions such as Loan IQ, LaserPro, Trade Innovation, Essence, Global PAYplus, Payments To Go, and Financial Messaging. Backed by Vista Equity Partners, we co-innovate with customers to build modern technology that helps financial institutions grow with confidence. Visit www.finastra.com or follow Finastra on LinkedIn.