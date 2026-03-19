Itemize Named “AP Solution of the Year” in 10th Annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced that Itemize , a leading provider of AI-powered finance automation, been selected as winner of the “AP Solution of the Year” award in the 10th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Itemize provides an AI-driven accounts payable platform designed to understand financial documents the way finance teams do. Instead of simply reading invoice headers or using basic optical character recognition (OCR), Itemize analyzes invoices at the line-item level, validating amounts, descriptions, and calculations to ensure accuracy before the data ever reaches the ERP or an accounting software package. This deeper understanding allows organizations to process more invoices automatically and with greater confidence.

The Itemize platform captures invoices and supporting documents from the channels AP teams already use, including email. It then extracts both header and line-item data and automatically checks for missing fields, inconsistencies, and potential errors. Rather than routing every invoice to manual review, Itemize determines which invoices are complete and accurate and which require attention, allowing AP teams to focus only on true exceptions.

Itemize supports the full range of core AP capture and validation workflows. The platform processes invoices across multiple formats and layouts, performs purchase order (PO) matching, and delivers structured, validated data for downstream processing. By ensuring consistent data, traceability, and audit readiness from the start, Itemize helps organizations reduce manual effort, minimize errors, and move closer to straight-through invoice processing.

“Many legacy AP automation tools stop at basic OCR and simple routing, which means even small document variations can break the process and send invoices back into manual review,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “Itemize takes a different approach. By understanding invoices at the line-item level and automatically validating the financial data inside them, Itemize enables procurement and AP teams to shift from labor-intensive review toward high-confidence automation, better spend visibility, and stronger operational control. Congratulations to the entire Itemize team on winning our ‘AP Solution of the Year’ designation for 2026.”

“Itemize was designed from the ground up for enterprise finance teams that need reliability and scale,” said James Thomas, CEO of Itemize. “For procurement and accounts payable organizations, the results are clear: fewer manual touches, faster processing cycles, and more accurate financial data that stands up to audit scrutiny. We’re honored to receive this recognition from FinTech Breakthrough. As we continue to enhance the platform, our focus remains simple: helping organizations process invoices quickly without sacrificing accuracy. By validating financial data at the line-item level, Itemize helps teams avoid the breakdowns that often occur with traditional OCR-based automation.”

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a wide range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrencies, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and more. The 2026 program represents a milestone year, reflecting a decade of spotlighting the companies driving measurable innovation across the global financial technology ecosystem.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring breakthrough innovation in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the standout achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories that include Payments, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrency, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.