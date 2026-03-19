Albion Crown VCT PLC: Half-yearly Financial Report

Albion Crown VCT PLC

LEI Number: 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

19 March 2026

Albion Crown VCT PLC (the "Company")

Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 31 December 2025

Results announcement

The Company's Directors are pleased to attach the Company's Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 31 December 2025. A summary of the information includes:

Ordinary shares

Return in the period of 0.57 pence per Ordinary share (1.9% on opening net asset value) (31 December 2024: loss of 0.25 pence per Ordinary share).

Ordinary shares net asset value of £128.0 million, being 30.09 pence per Ordinary share (30 June 2025: £117.4 million and 30.33 pence per Ordinary share).

Dividend of 0.76 pence per Ordinary share paid during the period (31 December 2024: 0.81 pence per Ordinary share).

Dividend declared of 0.75 pence per Ordinary share to be paid on 30 April 2026 to shareholders on the register on 10 April 2026.

C shares

Return in the period of 0.78 pence per C share (1.9% on opening net asset value) (31 December 2024*: return of 1.43 pence per C share).

C shares net asset value of £51.8 million, being 39.90 pence per C share (30 June 2025: £52.8 million and 40.09 pence per C share).

Dividend of 1.00 penny per C share paid during the period (31 December 2024*: nil)

Dividend declared of 1.00 penny per C share to be paid on 30 April 2026 to shareholders on the register on 10 April 2026.

* This C shares period was from the date of merger on 19 December 2024 to 31 December 2024.

Full details are contained in the Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 31 December 2025, which is attached to this announcement. Alternatively, copies are available on the Company’s webpage on the Manager’s website at: www.albion.capital/CRWN31Dec2025.

In accordance with the UK Listing Rules, a copy of the report will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further details about the Company please visit the Company's webpage on the Manager’s website at: www.albion.capital/vct-funds/CRWN.

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850

Attachment