DigiCert ONE Fuels Record ARR in Breakout Fourth Quarter, Building Momentum for Continued Growth

Lehi, Utah, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCert, a global leader in intelligent trust, today announced strong fiscal year 2026 momentum marked by platform innovation, industry recognition, strategic expansion, and record financial performance. DigiCert closed FY26 with its largest fourth quarter in company history in annual recurring revenue (ARR), outperforming 100%+ attainment on topline bookings targets, underscoring sustained market demand and strong execution.

With record Q4 ARR performance, strategic acquisitions, global partnerships, and expanded product innovation, DigiCert enters FY27 positioned to accelerate growth and lead the next phase of digital trust: intelligent trust.

As certificate lifespans shorten and digital ecosystems grow more complex, automation, scale, and crypto-agility are becoming mission-critical. DigiCert is investing in a next-generation trust platform engineered for 10X performance, embedding AI-accelerated validation, resilient automation, and quantum-ready cryptography to help organizations manage increasing certificate volumes and evolving threats with confidence. As the demands on digital trust continue to intensify, DigiCert remains focused on delivering the infrastructure, automation, and cryptographic innovation organizations need to operate securely at scale.

“FY26 was a breakthrough year for DigiCert,” said Dr. Amit Sinha, CEO of DigiCert. “We expanded our DigiCert ONE platform, deepened our partnerships, and delivered record Q4 ARR performance. Organizations are prioritizing digital trust as foundational security infrastructure, and DigiCert is leading that transformation.”



Strengthening the DigiCert ONE Platform

In FY26, DigiCert introduced the first digital trust platform to converge PKI and DNS by integrating UltraDNS into the DigiCert ONE platform, bringing two foundational components of internet trust into a single automated system. The unified platform enables organizations to manage certificates and DNS together, reducing outage risks, improving resilience, and streamlining operations as certificate lifespans shrink and cryptographic change accelerates.

Also during this period, DigiCert:

Was selected by ASC X9 to provide managed PKI infrastructure supporting the financial services industry.

Announced new Trust Lifecycle Manager (TLM) integrations with F5, HashiCorp, Jamf, and NetScaler, extending automated certificate lifecycle management across critical environments.

Launched DigiCert ONE in AWS Marketplace, simplifying procurement for enterprises modernizing certificate lifecycle management.

Released TrustCore SDK as open source, enabling developers to integrate cryptographic capabilities into modern architecture.

Filed 29 new patents and were granted 12, bringing DigiCert’s total patent portfolio to 230. Of the patents filed, half were focused on AI/ML and post-quantum cryptography.

Acquired Valimail, a leader in email authentication, expanding DigiCert ONE into zero trust email security to combat phishing, spoofing, and domain impersonation. During the year, Valimail surpassed 100,000 customers and launched a first-of-its-kind BIMI Simulator to help brands optimize and benchmark their email presence.

Industry Recognition and Customer Value

DigiCert was named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Certificate Lifecycle Management 2026 Vendor Assessment, highlighting its strength in automation, visibility, and enterprise-scale trust management.

Additionally, a commissioned Forrester Total Economic Impact™ report demonstrated substantial business value for organizations adopting DigiCert ONE, showing a 312% return on investment (ROI) over three years with payback in less than six months along with more than $2.8M in revenue and cost efficiencies attributed to improved certificate lifecycle automation and centralized management.

Partnerships

DigiCert continued to expand its global partnerships in FY26, embedding automated digital trust deeper into enterprise infrastructure and accelerating secure adoption of emerging technologies.

Key partnerships and collaborations included:

Panasonic to advance secure Matter adoption, helping accelerate trusted identity and authentication standards across next-generation IoT ecosystems.

Participation in a NIST-led initiative to strengthen software supply chain and DevSecOps security, reinforcing DigiCert’s commitment to open standards and resilient infrastructure.

Together, these partnerships extend DigiCert’s platform beyond traditional certificate management, enabling organizations to operationalize digital trust across cloud, IoT, application delivery, and software development environments at scale.

Global Expansion and Sovereign Deployment

DigiCert continued expanding its global infrastructure with new regional instances of DigiCert ONE, including a locally hosted deployment in India. With more than 30 service instances worldwide across Australia, Europe, India, Japan, and North America, DigiCert enables organizations to deliver trust with the performance, resilience, and data residency required by modern regulatory environments. These deployments are designed to support strict regional compliance and audit requirements while providing consistent security and operational controls globally, allowing enterprises to standardize trust while meeting local sovereignty needs.



About DigiCert

DigiCert is a global leader in intelligent trust. We protect the digital world by ensuring the security, privacy, and authenticity of every interaction. Our AI-powered DigiCert ONE platform unifies PKI, DNS, and certificate lifecycle management, to secure infrastructure, software, devices, messages, AI content and agents. Learn why more than 100,000 organizations, including 90% of the Fortune 500, choose DigiCert to stop today’s threats and prepare for a quantum-safe future at www.digicert.com.