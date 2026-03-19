Mutuum Finance Gains Attention in Crypto News Today as Presale Nears $21M Raised

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance is gaining visibility in crypto news today as its presale approaches the $21 million mark, positioning the project among emerging DeFi protocols building ahead of launch. The platform is being developed as a decentralized lending and borrowing system on Ethereum, and growing participation around its token and testnet activity is placing it on more investor watchlists.





Presale Growth and Token Metrics

The MUTM token is currently priced at $0.04, with a planned launch price of $0.06, giving current participants entry below the intended listing level. From the total 4 billion token supply, 1.82 billion tokens are allocated for the presale, and more than 855 million tokens have already been sold, leaving a reduced portion still available.

The project has raised nearly $21 million so far and attracted over 19,000 holders, reflecting steady participation across multiple presale phases. The pricing structure has progressed from $0.01 in phase one to $0.04, marking a 300% increase for early participants. This phased approach provides a clear pricing ladder as the token moves toward launch, while still maintaining a discounted rate compared to the $0.06 listing price.

Mutuum Finance has also undergone a CertiK audit, with a token scan score around 90/100, adding an additional verification layer as the project continues development.

Utility and Buy-and-Distribute Mechanism

Mutuum Finance is building a lending and borrowing protocol where the MUTM token is directly connected to platform activity. One of the planned mechanisms is a buy-and-distribute model, where part of the fees generated from lending and borrowing will be used to purchase MUTM tokens from the market.

These tokens are then distributed to users who stake their mtTokens. This setup links protocol usage with token demand. As activity increases, more fees are generated, which can result in more tokens being bought from the market and redistributed to participants. This structure benefits stakers while also adding buying pressure to MUTM itself.

mtTokens and Yield Mechanics

mtTokens act as proof of deposit inside the protocol. When a user supplies assets into a liquidity pool, they receive an mtToken representing that position. For example, supplying USDT results in receiving mtUSDT, which tracks the value of the deposit and accumulates yield over time based on pool utilization.

If a user deposits $15,000 in USDT and the average APY over a year is around 9%, that position would generate approximately $1,350 annually, depending on borrowing demand within the pool. These positions remain flexible, allowing users to manage or withdraw funds as needed.

Users who choose to stake mtTokens can also receive additional rewards in MUTM through the buy-and-distribute mechanism, combining yield generation with token-based distributions.

V1 Protocol and Testnet Activity

Mutuum Finance has already launched its V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet, where users can test core features including supplying assets, receiving mtTokens, borrowing against collateral, and managing positions within the system.

Testnet activity has been increasing, with liquidity approaching $300 million, indicating strong engagement from users exploring the platform before mainnet deployment. This early access allows participants to interact with the protocol and understand its mechanics ahead of launch.

Mutuum Finance continues to gain attention as its presale progresses and platform development advances in parallel. With MUTM still priced at $0.04, below its planned $0.06 launch price, the current phase remains one of the earlier entry points before the token moves into open market trading.