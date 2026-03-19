Vereigen Media Announces New Strategies for Accelerating Pipeline Through Targeted B2B Event Registrations

AUSTIN, Texas, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era where B2B buyer’s attention is fragmented and trust is increasingly difficult to earn, Vereigen Media, a global B2B demand generation and verified engagement company, today announced new strategic advancements in its B2B event registration services designed to help organizations attract qualified decision-makers, improve registrant quality, and accelerate pipeline growth.

This innovative strategy for modern buyers combines first-party data intelligence, verified engagement signals, and human verification helping to connect with high-intent professionals who are actively researching about the relevant solutions and are more likely to participate in meaningful business conversations.

Despite the continued importance of virtual and in-person events, many B2B organizations struggle with a common challenge: low quality event registrations.

While most of events generate a high volume of registrants to the event, a significant portion of attendees either fail to attend the event or lack influence in purchasing decisions. As a result, marketing teams are increasingly seeking smarter ways to identify and engage professionals who are genuinely interested and convert registrations into measurable impact.





Vereigen Media, a leading demand gen company, addresses this challenge through a new precision-driven event registration model designed to identify professionals and engage the professionals who have already demonstrated interest in the relevant industry topics. By targeting and engaging genuinely interested professionals, event registrations are more likely to turn into meaningful conversations, qualified pipeline opportunities, and measurable marketing ROI.

“At Vereigen Media, we believe events only deliver value when the right decision-makers are in the room. Marketing teams invest significant resources in creating meaningful events. Our mission is to ensure those events are filled with verified decision-makers who are ready to engage, learn, and explore real business opportunities.”

- Ameya Pawar, Co-Founder and COO of Vereigen Media.

How Vereigen Media is Redefining B2B Event Registration Quality

Across industries like, IT, SaaS, cybersecurity, media, and marketing events remain a key channel for education, networking, and product discovery. However, many organizations face the same fundamental problem: unreliable registration data and inconsistent attendee quality.

Traditional event promotion often relies on broad targeting, outsourced third-party vendors, and aggregators that lack transparency and data accuracy. While this approach may increase registration numbers, it frequently attracts participants who are not decision-makers and who never attend the event.

Vereigen Media’s newly introduced strategy addresses the issue by combining:



First-Party Data Intelligence: Access to continuously validated contact data across more than 110 million global professionals, enabling accurate, consent-based targeting of verified professionals.

Access to continuously validated contact data across more than 110 million global professionals, enabling accurate, consent-based targeting of verified professionals. Human Verification: Each contact is validated by a dedicated data verification team of data specialists to ensure accuracy and authenticity.

Each contact is validated by a dedicated data verification team of data specialists to ensure accuracy and authenticity. In-House Digital Targeting: Zero-outsourcing model helps in providing complete transparency and quality control across every stage of audience engagement.

Zero-outsourcing model helps in providing complete transparency and quality control across every stage of audience engagement. Industry-Specific Targeting: Campaigns aligned with personalized messaging or content to the unique needs, pain points, and terminology of a specific industry.

This approach helps organizations worldwide to attract registrants who are genuinely interested and participate in meaningful discussions that matter.

Turning Event Registration into Real Pipeline Opportunities

Events remain one of the most powerful tools for educating and connecting with B2B buyers. However, successful event marketing requires more than promotion, it requires intent-driven audience targeting.

Vereigen Media’s strategy integrates its proprietary VM Intelligence engine with verified engagement data to identify professionals most likely to register and attend events.

“Events should spark conversations that don’t just end when the session does. Our focus is simple: getting the right people in the room. When you have real audience that actually cares, and the message hits, the right opportunities tend to follow.”

- Charlotte Graham, VP, Revenue Operations & Marketing at Vereigen Media.

Supporting B2B Growth Through Data-Driven Engagement

The enhanced event registration services are part of Vereigen Media’s broader mission to redefine B2B demand generation through trusted, privacy-compliant engagement.

Unlike many other industry providers that rely on outsourced data sources or aggregated lists, Vereigen Media operates through a 100% in-house digital ecosystem powered by:



First-party database

Verified content engagement

Human validation processes

Privacy-compliant outreach frameworks

This proven approach ensures organizations receive accurate, consent-driven contact data while maintaining compliance with evolving global privacy regulations.

Helping Marketers Turn Events Into Meaningful Business Opportunities

As B2B marketing continues to evolve, event strategies are moving beyond attendance metrics and focus on creating valuable industry sales-ready conversations.

Vereigen Media’s event registration services are designed to support that goal by connecting organizations with professionals that are aligned with your ICP (ideal customer profile) and who are genuinely interested in the insights being shared. With a team of more than 300 professionals and partnered with more than hundreds of leading B2B organizations, Vereigen Media continues to support marketers through data-driven engagement programs that prioritize authenticity, compliance, and measurable impact.

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media, a U.S.-based B2B demand generation company dedicated to help organizations connect with the right audiences through first-party data intelligence, verified content engagement, and human validation. With access to over 110 million first-party contacts, Vereigen Media’s in-house digital engagement model eliminates reliance on outsourced lead aggregators while ensuring privacy-compliant outreach. Through its proven demand generation solutions like content syndication, programmatic display advertising, account-based marketing (ABM), and event registration services it empowers organizations to build stronger and meaningful relationships that matter to achieve measurable marketing results.

Today, Vereigen Media supports hundreds of leading global B2B brands with their 300 professionals across technology, SaaS, IT, cybersecurity, media, marketing, and other emerging industries with a people-first approach to engage, educate, and grow in an increasingly complex B2B landscape.

Leads. Done Right.

Contact:

Manraj Singh - Marketing Manager

Vereigen Media LLC

Email: marketing@vereigenmedia.com

Phone: +1 512-240-2212 (US)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0cdf31b7-4f6d-459f-82c8-05e57984f5ab