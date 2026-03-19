Genomics Market to Reach USD 85.09 Billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The genomics market is projected to reach USD 85.09 billion by 2030 from USD 47.07 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.6% from 2025 to 2030. What is fueling this surge in adoption across healthcare, research, and pharmaceutical industries? Rapid advancements in next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies, expanding applications in precision medicine, and increased government and private investments in genomic research are transforming how diseases are detected, analyzed, and treated.

As healthcare systems worldwide shift toward personalized and data-driven care, genomics is becoming central to clinical decision-making, drug discovery, and population health initiatives. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced bioinformatics platforms is further accelerating the ability of researchers and clinicians to interpret complex genomic datasets, enabling faster innovation and improved patient outcomes.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=613

Growing Disease Burden and Technological Innovation Drive Market Expansion

Why is genomics gaining such strategic momentum now? One major driver is the rising prevalence of viral and inherited disorders worldwide. Genomic technologies such as NGS and long-read sequencing enable researchers and clinicians to quickly identify genetic mutations and viral pathogens, improving early diagnosis and disease management. Conditions including cystic fibrosis, sickle-cell anemia, and other inherited diseases increasingly rely on genomic diagnostics for precise treatment strategies.

Moreover, the rapid evolution of sequencing technologies has significantly improved the accuracy, scalability, and cost efficiency of genomic analysis. Pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and research organizations are leveraging automated sequencing workflows, cloud-based bioinformatics platforms, and AI-driven data analysis to unlock deeper biological insights.

Emerging technologies such as single-cell sequencing, long-read sequencing, and multi-omics integration are reshaping the research landscape. These tools allow scientists to analyze biological systems at unprecedented resolution, accelerating discoveries in drug development, biomarker identification, and disease mechanisms.

For C-suite leaders across life sciences and healthcare sectors, the question is not whether genomics will transform medicine—but how quickly organizations can integrate these technologies into their strategic roadmap.

Precision Medicine Creates Major Growth Opportunities

How will genomics shape the future of healthcare delivery? One of the most transformative opportunities lies in precision medicine, which tailors treatment strategies to the unique genetic makeup of individual patients.

Genomics plays a crucial role in identifying genetic variations that influence disease risk, treatment response, and therapeutic outcomes. By leveraging genomic insights, clinicians can design personalized treatment plans that improve patient outcomes while reducing reliance on traditional trial-and-error approaches.

The impact is particularly significant in oncology, where genomic profiling is increasingly used to identify cancer-causing mutations and guide targeted therapies. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are also integrating genomic data into drug development pipelines, improving clinical trial design and accelerating the development of targeted therapeutics.

At the same time, the genomics ecosystem continues to expand across clinical diagnostics, translational research, and pharmaceutical innovation, creating new growth opportunities for technology providers, healthcare organizations, and research institutions worldwide.

However, despite the immense potential, the industry must also address critical operational challenges. The massive volume of genomic data generated by sequencing technologies can reach hundreds of gigabytes or even terabytes per experiment, particularly in large-scale projects such as whole-genome sequencing. Managing, storing, and interpreting these datasets requires high-performance computing infrastructure and advanced bioinformatics expertise, creating new demand for scalable digital solutions.

Additionally, the high capital investment required to establish genomic research facilities—including specialized instruments, reagents, sequencing platforms, and bioinformatics systems—remains a barrier for smaller institutions and emerging healthcare providers.

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=613

Market Segmentation Highlights Strategic Demand Drivers

Across the genomics ecosystem, demand is expanding across both products and services. In 2024, the products segment held the largest share of the genomics market, driven primarily by the extensive use of reagents, kits, and consumables in sequencing, PCR, and microarray workflows. These products remain essential for sample preparation, amplification, and sequencing processes, ensuring consistent demand across research and diagnostic laboratories.

From a technology perspective, sequencing technologies dominated the genomic products market in 2024. Continuous improvements in next-generation sequencing platforms have enhanced read accuracy, throughput, and automation, making sequencing more accessible across clinical diagnostics, pharmacogenomics, population genomics, and rare disease research.

On the services side, genomic profiling and sequencing services accounted for the largest share of the genomic services market. High-throughput sequencing technologies and improved cost efficiency have expanded the accessibility of these services for both academic research and clinical applications.

Among end users, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and clinics represented the largest market segment in 2024. The growing adoption of cost-effective genomic testing methods—such as whole-exome sequencing—is enabling healthcare providers to integrate genomics into routine clinical workflows.

Furthermore, functional genomics emerged as the largest study type segment, reflecting its critical role in drug discovery, disease mechanism research, and personalized medicine development.

Meanwhile, the diagnostics application segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, as genomics becomes increasingly vital for detecting chromosomal disorders, single-gene disorders, and complex genetic syndromes.

Regional Outlook: Asia Pacific Emerging as a High-Growth Market

Where will the next wave of genomics innovation emerge? While North America dominated the genomics market in 2024, supported by advanced research infrastructure, strong biotechnology ecosystems, and substantial investments in precision medicine initiatives, the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Countries including China, Japan, and India are rapidly expanding their life sciences research capabilities and healthcare infrastructure. Government-supported national genome initiatives, growing collaboration between global and regional players, and increasing demand for genomic diagnostics are driving regional market expansion.

In North America, the United States continues to lead the regional market, supported by strong pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, robust clinical research activities, favorable reimbursement policies, and public–private partnerships that accelerate genomic innovation.

Emerging markets such as Brazil, Mexico, and other developing economies are also gaining traction as investments in life sciences infrastructure and biopharmaceutical capabilities increase.

Competitive Landscape

Key players shaping the global genomics market include:

Illumina, Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

QIAGEN (Germany)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

Revvity (US)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US)

IQVIA Inc. (US)

Charles River Laboratories (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

PacBio (US)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (UK)

Takara Bio Inc. (Japan)

These organizations are investing heavily in R&D, sequencing technology innovation, automation, and cost optimization, aiming to make genomics technologies more accessible and scalable across global healthcare systems.

Why This Matters for Industry Leaders

For CEOs, healthcare executives, and biotechnology innovators, the genomics revolution presents a strategic inflection point. Organizations that successfully integrate genomic insights into clinical workflows, drug development pipelines, and precision medicine initiatives will gain a competitive advantage in the rapidly evolving life sciences ecosystem.

As AI-powered data interpretation, scalable sequencing platforms, and global genomic initiatives accelerate, the genomics market is poised to redefine the future of healthcare, diagnostics, and therapeutic innovation.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Discover Connected Healthcare Market Opportunities:

Next Generation Sequencing Market

Gene Editing Market

Gene Therapy Market

Digital PCR Market

Single Cell Analysis Market

Get access to the latest updates on Top Companies in Genomics and Genomics Market Size