Elev8 New Media Returns as a Sponsor for the 38th Annual ROTH Conference

Invite-only gathering brings together growth companies, investors, and industry leaders in Dana Point, California, from March 22-24, 2026





LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elev8 New Media (“Elev8”), an award-winning boutique public and media relations agency, today announced its return as a sponsor of the 38th Annual ROTH Conference, taking place March 22-24, 2026, at The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California.

The invite-only conference brings together executive management teams, institutional investors, and industry leaders for three days of one-on-one meetings, analyst-led discussions, and sector-focused programming across technology, healthcare, energy, digital assets, and sustainability. The event is widely recognized as a key forum for growth-stage and publicly traded companies to connect with the investment community.

Elev8 will be on-site supporting multiple client teams attending the conference, helping ensure clear, consistent communication of company developments and positioning in a high-visibility environment.

“The ROTH Conference is a uniquely relationship-driven environment where companies are engaging across multiple audiences at once,” said Jessica Starman, CEO of Elev8 New Media. “Our role is to ensure our clients communicate with clarity and consistency, so their positioning remains aligned and disciplined across every interaction.”

For media inquiries or to schedule a meeting with the Elev8 team at the ROTH Conference, please contact media@elev8newmedia.com .

About Elev8 New Media

Elev8 New Media is an award-winning boutique public relations agency that partners with growth-stage and established companies navigating moments that matter, from expansion and transformation to heightened scrutiny and market change. The firm delivers strategic communications, earned media, and corporate social media programs designed to build credibility, protect reputation, and support long-term value creation. Elev8’s team has secured thousands of earned media placements across top-tier broadcast, business, trade, and digital outlets.