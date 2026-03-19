Travelers and J.P. Morgan to Headline the 2nd Annual ClimateTech Connect Conference

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClimateTech Connect , returning to Washington, D.C. April 8th–9th at the Gaylord National Harbor Resort, has announced that Patrick "Rick" Keegan, Enterprise Chief Underwriting Officer for Travelers, and Dr. Sarah Kapnick, Global Head of Climate Advisory for J.P. Morgan, will be headlining the upcoming conference. The keynote will be a fireside chat moderated by Raghuveer Vinukollu, PhD., Head of Climate Insights and Advisory, Munich Re.

"Kicking off the conference with three Global Fortune 500 leaders sets a powerful and purposeful tone for the two-day program. We are thrilled to welcome Rick and Sarah as they explore the strategies and technologies shaping a more climate-resilient future, underscoring that climate risk transcends any single industry and demands urgent, cross-sector collaboration," stated Megan Kuczynski , Founder and CEO of ClimateTech Connect. "Raghuveer is the perfect leader to moderate this important discussion."

ClimateTech Connect has established itself as the premier cross-sector gathering for leaders in insurance, finance, government, real estate, and climate intelligence. The conference advances the data-driven technologies and strategies empowering organizations and communities to predict, prepare, prevent, and respond to increasingly frequent and severe weather events.

Beyond the keynote, the two-day program features panel discussions, TED-style talks, and a global technology innovation pitch competition, with prominent speakers from leading organizations including Nationwide, Marsh, Gallagher Re, Liberty Mutual, MSCI, Swiss Re, and Arcadis, JLL, American Institute of Architects, and Citi. The product expo will spotlight cutting-edge technologies from global solutions providers such as SAS, Jupiter, Risk Management Partners, a unit of Munich Re, Milliman, KatRisk, PwC, and Majesco, alongside innovative early-stage companies including 7Analytics, RiskThinking.ai, ResiQuant, Property Guardian, SkyFi, Resilitix, and Adaptive Insurance.

About ClimateTech Connect

Launched in 2025 by Founder and CEO Megan Kuczynski, ClimateTech Connect is where thought leaders, innovators, policymakers, and industry experts gather to advance climate adaptation and resilience strategies at scale. Taking place over two days in the Washington, D.C.-area each spring, the conference brings together cross-industry voices through masterclasses, keynotes, TED-style talks, tech demonstrations, pitch competition, a vibrant expo, immersive networking lunches, and an opening night cocktail reception.

To register as a conference delegate or member of the media visit climatetechconnect.io .

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