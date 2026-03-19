Notice convening the Annual General Meeting of North Media A/S

Company announcement no 5-2026

17 March 2026

Notice of the Annual General Meeting of North Media A/S





Friday, 10 April 2026 at 15:00 (CEST)

being held at North Media A/S, Gladsaxe Møllevej 28, 2860 Søborg, Denmark.

Agenda:





Presentation of the management commentary on the Company’s activities for the year 2025.

Presentation of the audited Annual Report and resolution to adopt the Annual Report.



Resolution as to the appropriation of profit or covering of loss according to the adopted Annual Report.

Presentation of the Remuneration Report and resolution to adopt the Remuneration Report.

Resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors or the shareholders.

Amendments to the Company’s Articles of Association

Adoption of Remuneration Policy

Proposal from a shareholder to amend the variable component of the Remuneration Policy for the executive management

Proposals from shareholders regarding Cancellation of treasury shares Extraordinary dividend – alternative levels New authorisation for share buybacks Capital Allocation Policy Revision of the Remuneration Policy

Election of members to the Board of Directors.

Appointment of auditors.

Any other business.

The complete agenda proposals are available on the company website northmedia.dk/en/general-meeting.

Adoption requirements

The resolutions proposed in items 2–4, 5.2-5.3, 5.4.2-5.4.5 and 6–7 may be adopted by a simple majority of votes.

For the adoption of the proposals set out in agenda items 5.1 and 5.4.1, the resolutions may be adopted by a majority of at least two thirds of the votes cast and of the voting share capital represented at the general meeting.

The vote on the Remuneration Report for 2025 will be indicative.

Share capital and voting rights

The Company’s share capital amounts to DKK 100,275,000 nominal value, divided into shares with a nominal value of DKK 5.00 each, each share entitling the holder to one vote. The Company holds nom. 10,150,485 treasury shares, which will not be included in any voting.

Shareholders registered in the register of shareholders on Friday, 3 April 2026 at 23.59 (CEST) are entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting. A shareholder’s entitlement to attend and vote at a general meeting is determined on the basis of the number of shares held by the shareholder at the end of the registration date according to the register of shareholders and any notifications of ownership received by the Company at such time for entry into the register of shareholders but not yet entered.

Registration and admission cards

Shareholders wishing to attend the Annual General Meeting of North Media A/S must register no later than on Monday, 6 April 2026 at 23:59 (CEST) and be able to present an admission card. Shareholders may register as follows:

via the Investor Portal at northmedia.dk/en/general-meeting. Confirmation of registration and relevant links will be sent to the e-mail address provided by the shareholder; or

by printing and submitting the registration form to Computershare A/S, Lottenborgvej 26 D, 1. sal, 2800 Kgs. Lyngby, Denmark; or

by contacting Computershare A/S by telephone on +45 45 46 09 97 on weekdays between 9:00 and 15:00 (CEST), or by e-mail to gf@computershare.dk.

Shareholders are entitled to attend by proxy and may also bring a companion/adviser.

Admission cards to be used by shareholders and any advisers/companions will be sent to the e-mail addresses provided by the shareholder on registration.

Admission cards will not be sent by ordinary mail. Shareholders who have registered without providing an e-mail address may collect their admission cards at the entrance to the Annual General Meeting on presentation of a valid ID.

Attendance at the Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting will be held at the Company’s head office at Gladsaxe Møllevej 28, 2860 Søborg, Denmark.

Refreshments will be served after the Annual General Meeting.

Voting without attending the Annual General Meeting

Shareholders who will not be attending the Annual General Meeting in person may choose to vote by postal vote or to issue a proxy to a person registered to attend the Annual General Meeting.

Postal votes must be cast on the Investor Portal by Thursday, 9 April 2026 at 12:00 noon (CEST). The postal voting form may also be downloaded from northmedia.dk/en/general-meeting to be completed and sent by ordinary mail to reach Computershare A/S, Lottenborgvej 26 D, 1. sal, 2800 Kgs. Lyngby, Denmark by the voting deadline. Postal votes cannot be withdrawn.

Proxies must be nominated on the Investor Portal by Monday, 6 April 2026 at 23:59 (CEST). The proxy form may also be downloaded from northmedia.dk/en/general-meeting to be completed and sent by ordinary mail to reach Computershare A/S, Lottenborgvej 26 D, 1. sal, 2800 Kgs. Lyngby, Denmark by the deadline.

Questions to Management

Any questions the shareholders may have in relation to the agenda and any other documents for use at the Annual General Meeting should clearly identify the shareholder and should be sent to investor@northmedia.dk. Questions must be received by the Company by Friday, 3 April 2026 at 23:59 (CEST).

At the Annual General Meeting, shareholders will have the opportunity to make comments and ask questions orally to the Board of Directors and the Executive Board, and replies will be given orally at the Annual General Meeting.

General information

From 17 March 2026, the following information and documents for use at the Annual General Meeting will be available at northmedia.dk/en/general-meeting:

1) the notice convening the Meeting, including agenda,

2) the complete agenda proposals,

3) the total number of shares and voting rights at the date of the notice,

4) documents to be presented at the Annual General Meeting,

5) the respective forms to be used for registration, appointing proxies and postal voting.

Personal data

Photographs may be taken during the Annual General Meeting, which may show individuals attending and, as a result, personal data will be collected and processed. Documenting the events of the Annual General Meeting serves the legitimate interests of the Company, and such photographs will be used on the Company’s website or elsewhere.

Additional information about the Company’s processing of personal data is available on the website.

On behalf of

North Media A/S

Ole Borch

Chairman of the Board of Directors

This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.

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