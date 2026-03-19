BTCC Exchange Reports 135% Total Reserves for March 2026 as TradFi Commodity Volume Tops $144 Million

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LODZ, Poland, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC, the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, has published its Proof of Reserves (PoR) report for March 2026, recording a total reserve ratio of 135%. This month's report comes alongside strong TradFi activity, with BTCC's commodity futures totaling over $144 million in trading volume for the week of March 9 to 15, 2026.

The March 2026 PoR report shows reserve coverage well above 100% across all major cryptocurrencies:

BTC : 149%

: 149% USDC : 149%

: 149% USDT : 133%

: 133% ADA : 130%

: 130% XRP : 125%

: 125% ETH: 119%

All user assets remain fully backed and over-collateralized. The complete reserve data is available on the BTCC Proof of Reserves page .

On the TradFi side, commodity markets were the clear driver of activity the past week due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions. Gold (XAU) led all instruments, with the top five trading pairs accounting for over 90% of total TradFi volume last week:

XAU (Gold) : $79 million

: $79 million USOIL (WTI Crude Oil) : $39 million

: $39 million UKOIL (Brent Crude Oil) : $13 million

: $13 million XAG (Silver) : $8.4 million

: $8.4 million NGAS (Natural Gas): $5.2 million



The data reflects the success of BTCC's TradFi offerings since its launch, with commodity volumes reaching new highs amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. As volatility persists across both crypto and traditional markets, BTCC remains committed to serving its users with transparency and security.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 11 million users across 100+ countries. Partnered with 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and 2x NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as global brand ambassador, BTCC delivers secure, accessible crypto trading services with an unmatched user experience.

Official website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange

Contact: press@btcc.com