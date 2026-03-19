King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima to pay working visit to Pennsylvania, Washington, DC and Florida

Washington, D.C., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- His Majesty King Willem-Alexander and Her Majesty Queen Máxima will pay a working visit to the United States. The visit, which will take place from April 13th – 15th, 2026, will cover Philadelphia (Pennsylvania), Washington, DC and Miami (Florida).

In Pennsylvania, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Tom Berendsen, while in Washington, DC they will be joined by Prime Minister Rob Jetten. Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Sjoerd Sjoerdsma will accompany the King and Queen in Florida.

The working visit serves to underline economic ties with Pennsylvania and Florida. In the year in which the US is marking 250 years of independence, the visit will also highlight the strong bilateral relations and historical links between the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the United States.