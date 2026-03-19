INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Gemini Space Station, Inc. (GEMI) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Gemini Space Station, Inc. (“Gemini” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GEMI). The lawsuit alleges that the Company’s Offering Documents contained, and Defendants throughout the Class Period made, false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding Gemini’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) Gemini had overstated the viability of its core business as a crypto platform; (ii) Gemini had overstated its commitment to and/or the viability of growing its business through expanding its international operations; (iii) accordingly, Gemini’s post-IPO financial and business prospects were overstated; and (iv) all of the foregoing raised a non-speculative risk that Gemini was poised for an expensive and disruptive restructuring.

If you purchased Gemini’s shares between September 12, 2025 and February 17, 2026, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/gemini-space-station/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is May 18, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com