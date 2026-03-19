Superformance Supercharges Lifestyle Brand with Enhanced Digital UX

Jupiter, Fla, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter, Fla. – March 19, 2026 – Superformance its supercharging its world-class automotive lifestyle brand with an exciting new online user experience. Filled with high quality digital videos, images and content, Superformance.com is destined to transform the enthusiast experience for those who enjoy the most iconic classic sports cars in history.

“The boundaries between IRL and the digital world have disappeared for passionate enthusiasts and car collectors,” said Lance Stander, CEO of Superformance. “We enhanced our online UX on Superformance.com to become a portal where entertainment, tools and connection deliver a total immersion into the high octane automotive lifestyle.”

Over the past year, the Superformance team has been designing the content rich new portal. They created exciting videos, high resolution photos and other content that aligns with today’s rapid-paced digital world. Those elements were combined with international event notices, available vehicle inventories and key vehicle information in a format that can be instantly accessed on any device, anytime and anywhere.

Key examples include:

A video with Ted Taormina about his speed runs with the “world's fastest Cobra”

Stories about Superformance cars in the news

A calendar of events worldwide for enthusiasts to attend

Owner stories about their adventures

A video of Superformance cars at the hit film “Ford vs Ferrari” red carpet event

An inventory of vehicles ready for purchase and delivery

Videos with Hemmings at the SEMA ride and drive event

“Very often our website is the first point of contact for new customers,” said Deborah Stander, Superformance Chief Financial Officer. “We set out to enhance our digital experience in a way that it better reflected the excitement and pride of owning one of our Superformance cars. We’re extremely proud of our team and the work and talent they’ve invested in building a world-class digital space. This is a site you’ll want to bookmark and keep returning to experience our latest videos and, of course, new inventory to truly embrace a high octane lifestyle.”

Some of the most compelling content includes dazzling images and videos about the line of Superformance Roadsters, GT40s, Corvette Grand Sports, Shelby Cobras and Daytona Coupes. Information about ordering a chassis, as well as cars available for immediate purchase are also part of the portal.

“This is the first step in the launch of our new client portal,” said Stander. “The next exciting step is to give customers unparalleled access to each step of the new car they order. They’ll be able to track their vehicle as it moves through the manufacturing and delivery process.”

Superformance traces its roots to 1994, when Jim Price established it in South Africa. In 2005, passionate car guy, racer and entrepreneur Lance Stander purchased it. Together with his wife, Deborah, and their three children, they transformed it into a globally revered, family-run company.

Superformance continues to distribute complete rolling chassis racecar replicas and continuation Shelby Cobras. Working with specialty car builder Hi-Tech Automotive, Superformance has produced and distributed over 6,500 rolling chassis through independent dealerships worldwide. Each is aesthetically and dimensionally correct, engineered in the image of some of the most iconic classic sportscars of all time. All are built under license from trademark holders including Shelby, GM and SAFIR GT40, adding authenticity and value.

The company’s licensing partnerships with the original creators allow Superformance to reproduce some of the most celebrated performance cars ever built — with period-correct details, manufacturer-approved designs, and legally authorized branding. The result is a driving experience that honors the past while delivering modern reliability and craftsmanship.

Additional information about Superformance, its cars and international network of dealerships can be found at www.superformance.com.

About Superformance

Superformance LLC has been a distributor of complete rolling chassis racecar replicas and continuation Shelby Cobra’s since 1994. Superformance products are aesthetically and dimensionally correct and are engineered in the image of some of the most iconic classic sports cars. All vehicles are built under license from trademark holders including Ford, Shelby, GM and SAFIR GT40, adding authenticity and value.

Superformance has a longstanding relationship with Hi-Tech Automotive, the world's largest specialty car production facility. Together, they have produced and distributed more than 6,500 rolling chassis through independent dealerships worldwide. The Superformance rolling chassis is completely assembled and ready for the buyer to install any drivetrain of their choice. Superformance has an owner's forum and a car registry. Additional information is available at www.superformance.com, info@superformance.com or by calling a dealer at (800) 297-6253.

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