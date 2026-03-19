Evermore Expands Community Health Access in Ohio Through New Partnership with Discount Drug Mart

BENTONVILLE, Ark., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- evermore, the personalized health benefits platform transforming how people access the resources they need to live healthier lives, today announced a new retail partnership with Discount Drug Mart, expanding access to essential health and wellness products across Ohio.

With this partnership, evermore members can now use their benefits at 79 Discount Drug Mart locations statewide, bringing greater convenience and flexibility to individuals and families who rely on local pharmacies for over-the-counter health items, personal care products, and household essentials.

For decades, Discount Drug Mart has played a central role in Ohio communities—often serving as the most accessible health retail option in suburban and regional neighborhoods. By joining evermore’s retail network, the company helps ensure that benefits intended to support health and independence can be used close to home, without requiring members to change where or how they shop.

“Access isn’t just about coverage — it’s about proximity and familiarity,” said Jared Childs, VP of Growth at evermore. “Discount Drug Mart is a place people already trust. Partnering with them allows members to use their benefits in a setting that feels normal, convenient, and part of their daily routine.”

The partnership reflects a shared belief that health benefits should work in the real world. For many members, especially seniors and caregivers, local pharmacies are a primary touchpoint for managing day-to-day needs. Expanding acceptance at Discount Drug Mart locations helps reduce friction and supports consistent use of benefits designed to promote preventive care and overall well-being.

About Discount Drug Mart

Discount Drug Mart an employee-ownership company. Founded by pharmacist, Parviz Boodjeh- the company opened its first location in 1969. Today, there are 79 locations throughout Ohio employing more than 4,700 Ohioans. Discount Drug Mart is among the top drug stores chains in the country, consistently ranking nationally in the Top 10 based on sales volume and number of locations. Visit our website at discount-drugmart.com

About evermore

evermore is a technology company that administers Smart Benefits to connect people to products and services they need, when they need them, so they can live healthier lives. We partner with payers and retailers to deliver expansive benefits for things like healthy foods, OTC medications, or transportation. evermore is aligning incentives so that everyone benefits with ever more value for each and ever better outcomes for all.