Oak Ridge, Tennessee, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIS Technologies Inc. (“LIST” or “the Company”), a proprietary developer of advanced laser technology and the only USA-origin and patented laser uranium enrichment company, is pleased to present the 4th Annual Energy & Elements Gala, taking place Friday, March 20, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the American Museum of Science and Energy (AMSE) in Oak Ridge, TN.

ASME Foundation’s premier fundraising event, the Energy & Elements Gala supports STEAM education outreach programs throughout the Tennessee Valley region, providing critical resources for K-12 students and families. Organized and supported by local organizations, this year’s Gala is proudly sponsored by LIS Technologies following the Company’s recent expansion in Tennessee

LIST has pledged $1.38 billion to develop the world's first U.S.-origin commercial laser uranium enrichment facility in Oak Ridge, creating 203 new jobs on the historic footprint of the K-25 Uranium Enrichment Site. The Company’s proprietary Condensation Repression Isotope Selective Laser Activation (CRISLA) technology is a proven U.S.-origin and patented advanced laser enrichment solution. Optimized for Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU), which is crucial for the continued operation of the United States’ current fleet of 94 nuclear reactors, and High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU), which is required to power the next generation of advanced nuclear reactors.





Figure 1 - LIS Technologies Inc. Proudly Sponsors the American Museum of Science and Energy Foundation’s 4th Annual Energy & Elements Gala, Held on March 20, 2026, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee

A highlight of the evening will be the presentation of the AMSE Excellence Awards, recognizing exceptional contributions to STEAM education at both local and national levels.

The Local Excellence Award will honor the collaborative team behind the William J. Wilcox | K-25 Interpretive Center, including the Department of Energy, the Army Corps of Engineers, the National Park Service (Manhattan Project National Historical Park), United Cleanup Oak Ridge (UCOR), city historian Ray Smith, Gordon Fee, and the Wilcox Family . This new facility, located at the heart of Oak Ridge's nuclear heritage, stands as a testament to preservation efforts and honors the legacy of Bill Wilcox, the city's first historian and former K-25 employee who championed the site's historical significance.

The National Excellence Award will be presented to Dr. Hash Hashemian, CEO of Analysis and Measurement Services Corporation and President of the American Nuclear Society , in recognition of his outstanding leadership and contributions to advancing STEAM education and nuclear science nationally. As both an educator and industry leader, Dr. Hashemian has published extensively, taught at universities, and served in advisory roles at state and federal levels. His commitment to mentorship, research, and advocacy ensures that the next generation of scientists and engineers will have the knowledge and support to tackle tomorrow's energy challenges.

“We are honored to present the 4th Annual Energy & Elements Gala and to recognize this year’s Excellence Award recipients for their outstanding achievements,” said Christo Liebenberg, President and Co-Founder of LIS Technologies. “Oak Ridge has long been a center of innovation in nuclear science and technology, and we are proud to deepen our connection to this remarkable community. The American Museum of Science and Energy, along with the Foundation that organizes this event, plays an important role in inspiring and preparing the next generation to meet the STEAM challenges of the future. We are pleased to support this event and contribute to an initiative that strengthens education and opportunity within the community.”

About American Museum of Science and Energy Foundation

The AMSE Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Energy, operates the American Museum of Science and Energy and the K-25 Atomic History Center. AMSEF advances its mission by showcasing the vital importance of science and engineering—past, present, and future—while inspiring a deeper understanding of STEAM disciplines.

About LIS Technologies Inc.

LIS Technologies Inc. (LIST) is a USA based, proprietary developer of a patented advanced laser technology, making use of infrared lasers to selectively excite the molecules of desired isotopes to separate them from other isotopes. The Laser Isotope Separation Technology (L.I.S.T) has a huge range of applications, including being the only USA-origin (and patented) laser uranium enrichment company, and several major advantages over traditional methods such as gas diffusion, centrifuges, and prior art laser enrichment. The LIST proprietary laser-based process is more energy-efficient and has the potential to be deployed with highly competitive capital and operational costs. L.I.S.T is optimized for LEU (Low Enriched Uranium) for existing civilian nuclear power plants, High-Assay LEU (HALEU) for the next generation of Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and Microreactors, the production of stable isotopes for medical and scientific research, and applications in quantum computing manufacturing for semiconductor technologies. The Company employs a world class nuclear technical team working alongside leading nuclear entrepreneurs and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with government and private nuclear industries.

In Dec 2024, LIS Technologies Inc. was selected as one of six domestic companies to participate in the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) Enrichment Acquisition Program. This initiative allocates up to $3.4 billion overall, with contracts lasting for up to 10 years. Each awardee is slated to receive a minimum contract of $2 million.

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Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For LIS Technologies Inc., particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following which are, and will be, exacerbated by any worsening of global business and economic environment: (i) risks related to the development of new or advanced technology, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, development of competitive technology, loss of key individuals and uncertainty of success of patent filing, (ii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations and (iii) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to commercially deploy a competitive laser enrichment technology, (iv) risks related to the impact of government regulation and policies including by the DOE and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in this and our other filings with the SEC. Only after successful completion of our Phase 2 Pilot Plant demonstration will LIS Technologies be able to make realistic economic predictions for a Commercial Facility. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

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