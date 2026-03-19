Crestline at Brushy Creek by Toll Brothers Now Open in Cedar Park, Texas

CEDAR PARK, Texas, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Austin-area luxury home community, Crestline at Brushy Creek , is now open in Cedar Park, Texas. Offering two collections of single-family homes, the community features modern architecture and spacious floor plans with exceptional personalization options. The Sales Center is now open at 907 Walsh Glen Drive in Cedar Park.





Crestline at Brushy Creek showcases 12 stunning home designs, including one- and two-story floor plans ranging from 2,800 to over 4,700 square feet. Homes are situated on expansive 60- and 70-foot-wide home sites and feature 3 to 6 bedrooms, 2.5 to 5.5 bathrooms with 3-car garages. Pricing starts from the mid-$900,000s.

The community will include an array of exclusive resort-style amenities, including a pool with cabanas, a pavilion, and a playground, all designed to complement the surrounding natural beauty. Residents will enjoy a highly desirable location near Brushy Creek Lake Park, Champion Park Playground, Olson Meadows Park, Avery Ranch Golf Glub, and more. The community offers direct access to the extensive Brushy Creek Regional Trail for walking, jogging, or biking. Crestline at Brushy Creek is assigned to the highly rated Round Rock Independent School District, including Sommer Elementary School, Cedar Valley Middle School, and Round Rock High School.





"We are thrilled to introduce Crestline at Brushy Creek to home shoppers in the Cedar Park area," said Brandon Cooper, Division President of Toll Brothers in Austin. "This community offers the perfect combination of luxury, convenience, and exceptional amenities in a sought-after location just north of Austin."

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





For more information on Crestline at Brushy Creek and other Toll Brothers communities in the Austin area, visit TollBrothers.com/Austin or call 833-405-8655.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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