Saudi Arabia Ready Meals Market Report 2026-2031 - Rising Disposable Incomes Boost Demand for Premium, Healthy Options, while E-Commerce and Regulatory Support Enhance Access

Dublin, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Ready Meals - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabian Ready Meals Market, projected to grow from USD 27.39 million in 2026 to USD 32.79 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 3.67%, is witnessing a profound transformation. Driven by changing consumer lifestyles and a booming e-commerce landscape, this growth reflects a broader trend of accelerated urbanization and increased female workforce participation, making ready meals a practical choice for time-constrained consumers.

Product Variety and Innovation

Manufacturers are capitalizing on evolving consumer preferences with an uptick in product diversification. Notable is JBS's USD 50 million investment in a chicken nugget facility in Jeddah, operational since November 2024. This move highlights a shift towards protein-rich convenience foods appealing to younger demographics. The market also sees diversification into halal-certified global cuisines and organic options, in line with national health guidelines.

The NEOM Investment Fund's partnership with Liberation Labs in establishing precision-fermentation facilities for sustainable protein showcases technological advancements poised to reshape ready meal recipes by 2026. Concurrently, the Saudi Standards, Metrology, and Quality Organization (SASO) has raised the bar for product certification, necessitating both Product and Shipment Certificates of Conformity for imported foods.

Influence of Western and International Cuisine

The under-35 demographic in Saudi Arabia is increasingly embracing international culinary trends. McDonald's Saudi Arabia's participation in the "Made in Saudi" initiative exemplifies global brands' attempts to localize supply chains while retaining global appeal by sourcing from local suppliers. As the Quick Service Restaurant sector gallops forward, convenience foods and ready meals enjoy growing cultural acceptance.

ALBAIK's expansion into the UAE market underscores the lucrative potential of adapting local flavors into convenient formats. Vision 2030's emphasis on entertainment and tourism broadens the culinary exposure of Saudi consumers, normalizing global food preferences. By 2025, the "Saudi Summer 2025" initiative aims to position Saudi Arabia as a top global tourism hub, further infusing local cuisine with international influences.

Strong Cultural Preference for Fresh, Home-Cooked Meals

Saudi culture, deeply rooted in traditional culinary practices, maintains a resistance to processed meal alternatives amid modernization. The 2024 Saudi Healthy Plate guidelines favor whole foods over processed options, emphasizing the social and cultural importance of home-cooked meals, particularly during religious and family gatherings. As a result, ready meal manufacturers must position their offerings as complements, not competitors, to traditional cooking.

Other drivers and restraints analyzed in the detailed report include:

Improved Cold Chain Infrastructure

Marketing and Branding Activities

Concerns About Packaging Waste and Sustainability

Segment Analysis

The Saudi Arabia Ready Meals Market is categorized by Product Type, Category, Meal Type, and Distribution Channel, providing granular insights for stakeholders.

In 2025, frozen ready meals hold a leading 41.85% market share, attributed to their long shelf life and robust cold chain infrastructure. Meanwhile, chilled ready meals are the fastest-growing segment, with a 4.23% CAGR through 2031, appealing to health-conscious consumers with their freshness and minimal ingredient lists.

Conventional ready meals, with an 86.75% market share in 2025, dominate, supported by existing supply chains and price accessibility. However, organic and free-from alternatives are gaining traction, particularly among affluent, health-conscious urbanites, showcased by a 5.61% CAGR.

List of companies covered in this report:

Sunbulah Group

Americana Group

Almarai Company

JBS Foods SA (Seara)

Almunajem Foods

Al Kabeer Group

Bolton Group SRL

Al Karamah Dough Production Co.

Zen Frozen Foods

Dr. Oetker Group

Nestle S.A. (Maggi)

General Mills Inc.

BRF S.A. (Sadia)

Del Monte Foods Inc.

Kerry Group PLC

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Tamimi Markets (Private Label)

BinDawood Holding (Danube)

Lulu Group International (Private Label)

Al-Watania Food

Additional benefits of purchasing this report:

Access to the market estimate sheet (Excel format)

3 months of analyst support

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u5zyqy

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