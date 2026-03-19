Ninepoint Partners Announces Sold-Out 2026 Flow-Through LP, Reaching $85 Million Maximum

TORONTO, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”) is pleased to announce that the Ninepoint 2026 Flow-Through Limited Partnership (the “Partnership”) has completed the second and final closing in connection with its offering of Class A and Class F limited partnership units (the “Units”) pursuant to a prospectus dated January 26, 2026. The Partnership raised $3,750,325 on the sale of an additional 150,013 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $85,000,000. The Units are being offered at a price per Unit of $25.00 with a minimum subscription of 100 Units ($2,500).

The Partnership intends to provide liquidity to limited partners through a roll-over to the Ninepoint Resource Fund Class in the period between January 15, 2028 to February 28, 2028.

Investment Objective of the Partnership

The Partnership’s investment objective is to achieve capital appreciation and significant tax benefits for limited partners by investing in a diversified portfolio of Flow-Through Shares (as defined in the Prospectus) and other securities, if any, of Resource Issuers (as defined in the Prospectus).

Attractive Tax-Reduction Benefits

Flow-through partnerships are one of the most effective tax reduction strategies available to Canadians. Ninepoint anticipates that investors participating in the Partnership will be eligible to receive a tax deduction of approximately 100% of the amount invested.

Resource Expertise

The Partnership has retained Ninepoint to provide investment, management, administrative and other services to the Partnership. Nawojka Wachowiak, a senior portfolio manager with Ninepoint, will have primary responsibility for the execution of the Partnership’s investment strategy. Most recently, Ms. Wachowiak was a portfolio manager at a competitor, specializing in metals and mining. Ms. Wachowiak will be supported by Jason Mayer, a consultant with Ninepoint, in executing the Partnership’s investment strategy.

Agents

The offering is being made through a syndicate of agents led by RBC Dominion Securities Inc. which includes CIBC World Markets Inc., TD Securities Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Manulife Wealth Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Richardson Wealth Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp., CI Investment Services Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., Ventum Financial Corp. and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or for inquiries regarding the offering, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions “expects”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “will” and similar expressions to the extent that they relate to the Partnership. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the Partnership’s and Ninepoint’s current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although the Partnership and Ninepoint believe the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Neither the Partnership nor Ninepoint undertake any obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

This offering is only made by prospectus. The Partnership’s prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from one of the dealers noted above. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.