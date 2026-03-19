GitOps Leader Akuity Celebrates 5 Years of Growth with Record 2025 Results, Surpassing 100 Customers and 43 Million Deployments Fueled by AI Demand 

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akuity, the provider of the leading software delivery platform built by the creators of Argo CD and Kargo, today announced record results for fiscal year 2025.

Akuity co-founder and CEO Hong Wang said, “AI is fundamentally changing the pace at which software is created, but writing code is just the first step. The companies winning in the AI era are those that can ship code quickly, reliably and at scale, and this is what Akuity delivers. With Akuity Intelligence, we’ve added agentic capabilities that help teams automatically detect, diagnose and resolve issues across their delivery environments — reducing manual effort and speeding up response times.”

Akuity was founded in 2021 to give Argo CD commercial backing and a trusted vendor to help take it to the next level. Argo is consistently ranked a top CNCF project for development velocity, behind Kubernetes and OpenTelemetry, and has more than 20,000 GitHub stars and 97% of users running it in production. Akuity unifies how teams promote applications and infrastructure across Kubernetes, Terraform, VMs and serverless environments. Akuity also built Kargo, an open source continuous promotion engine, which powers Akuity’s promotion capabilities. Kargo has tripled its GitHub star count since the start of 2024 and is gaining widespread adoption among organizations looking to centralize and accelerate environment promotion.

Akuity set new records during the last fiscal year:

Customer Demand:

Akuity surpassed the 100 customer milestone and saw more than 43 million deployments — a 10x increase from fiscal year 2024.

Akuity’s customers span financial services, healthcare and technology, including AI infrastructure leaders such as CoreWeave and Thinking Machines Lab, as well as Fortune 100 enterprises.

Revenue Growth:

New annual recurring revenue grew by 150%, with 80% of that growth coming from new customers.

Net revenue retention hit 130%, demonstrating solid revenue growth from existing customers.

Product Innovation:

Akuity launched major new AI capabilities in Akuity Intelligence that let users detect degraded states across applications, triage incidents and automate fixes on the Akuity platform in minutes.

Akuity expanded its continuous delivery and promotion platform to support multi-environment, multi-target delivery, unifying how teams promote applications and infrastructure across Kubernetes, Terraform, VMs and serverless environments. Teams can now run Terraform steps directly in Kargo, orchestrate complex cross-environment changes and replace custom CI scripting with a declarative, GitOps-based approach — all under one consistent set of approvals, policies and audit controls.

Akuity’s growth has been driven by AI. AI infrastructure companies need to move quickly, and they need to do it at scale and with reliability and resiliency. Akuity delivers on their needs, enabling faster and more reliable deployments and, ultimately, faster time to market. As a result, Akuity has seen an influx of AI infrastructure customers looking to streamline their application deployments and promotions.



About Akuity

Akuity is the provider of the leading software delivery platform for enterprise-ready delivery, continuous promotion and AI-powered intelligence for industry leaders. Akuity was founded by the original creators of Argo CD and Kargo; the team has experience running tens of thousands of applications at scale with multi-billion dollar impact. Akuity is based in Sunnyvale, CA. For more information, go to: https://akuity.io/ .

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