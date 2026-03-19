Processed Poultry Gaining Popularity Amidst Lifestyle Shifts in GCC: Anticipated 1.5% CAGR Market Growth Through 2031

Dublin, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Poultry Meat - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The GCC poultry meat market is projected to grow from USD 7.73 billion in 2025 to USD 7.85 billion in 2026 and reach USD 8.46 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 1.5% from 2026 to 2031. This growth is supported by Saudi Arabia's drive for 80% self-sufficiency, rising per-capita protein intake, and strategic investments in advanced production facilities. With increasing health consciousness, GCC consumers prefer protein-rich diets and healthier meat options, including halal, organic, and lean poultry products.

While frozen poultry leads in market share, faster growth is observed in processed products, meeting the demand of consumers seeking convenience. Increased demand for standardized cuts is driven by quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and app-based delivery services. Enhanced biosecurity, automation, breeding, and processing technologies improve production efficiency by reducing mortality rates and decreasing costs. GCC governments, particularly Saudi Arabia, are promoting domestic production through subsidies, land facilitation, equipment loans, and revised subsidy frameworks.

However, challenges like fluctuating feed grain prices and rising refrigeration costs impact profitability. Despite this, technological advancements and vertical integration are optimizing the scale of economics in the GCC poultry sector.

Rapid growth in per-capita poultry consumption

Increased disposable incomes and urbanization in GCC countries are driving per-capita poultry consumption beyond traditional levels. Saudi Arabia reported an annual consumption of 43.40 kg per person and achieved 71% self-sufficiency in 2023. Young urban demographics and Western dietary preferences are fueling protein demand, particularly in cities like Dubai, Riyadh, and Doha. This creates opportunities for local producers to expand capacity and for international suppliers to leverage established logistics.

Moreover, the UAE's reliance on imports offers regional producers a chance to capture market share by adopting competitive pricing and leveraging proximity advantages.

Growing popularity of processed, value-added, and convenience products

In response to busier lifestyles, an increasing female workforce, and urban living, GCC consumers favor quick meal solutions. By 2024, 54% of women aged 15 and older in the UAE participated in the workforce. This has led to an increase in demand for processed and ready-to-cook/eat poultry that offers convenience without compromising nutrition or taste. Dual-income households drive the shift from traditional purchases to value-added products, such as marinated cuts and pre-seasoned options.

With innovations in flavors, packaging, and preparation, these products appeal to a broad consumer base. Almunajem Foods expanded its manufacturing with three production lines for 18 SKUs, increasing capacity to 15,000 metric tons annually. Modern retail is dedicating more space to these higher-margin products, fostering greater availability and adoption.

Volatile global feed commodity prices compressing producer margins

Feed costs, comprising 60-70% of total poultry production expenses, make producers vulnerable to price fluctuations, especially in the GCC, which heavily relies on imports. Transportation costs and currency fluctuations exacerbate commodity price changes, imposing financial strain, particularly on smaller producers with limited operational scale. Climate-related disruptions in grain-producing regions add to price volatility and supply chain uncertainties, prompting the need for higher working capital reserves.

As a result, many producers may be compelled to pass on these costs to consumers, influencing market dynamics.

Other drivers and restraints analyzed in the detailed report include:

Rapid growth of QSR and food-delivery platforms driving value-added poultry demand

Expansion of modern retail and e-commerce cold-chains

High energy costs for refrigeration inflating frozen poultry prices

Segment Analysis

The report is segmented by form (Fresh/Chilled, Frozen, Canned, Processed), distribution channel (On-Trade, Off-Trade), and geography (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates). Market forecasts are provided in value (USD) and volume (Tons).

Frozen products held a 40.92% market share in 2025. Known for their extended shelf life, frozen poultry is a practical choice for GCC consumers due to challenging climate conditions. The processed segment is growing with a 1.79% CAGR through 2031, reflecting an industry focus on value-added processing. For example, JBS launched a USD 50 million chicken nugget facility in Jeddah in 2024.

Fresh and chilled segments appeal to premium retail channels for quality and nutritional value, while canned poultry serves institutional clients and remains niche. Processed subcategories show varied trends, with nuggets and tenders popular among QSRs, and deli meats and sausages aligning with evolving preferences. Halal certification aids segment growth, creating barriers for non-compliant processors and supporting premium pricing for certified products.

List of companies covered in this report:

Al-Watania Poultry

Almarai Food Company

BRF SA

Emirates National Food LLC

JBS SA

Tanmiah Food Company

The Savola Group

Al Munajem Foods

Fakieh Poultry Farms

Sunbulah Group

Radwa Food Production Co.

Entaj Poultry

Golden Chicken Farm Factory Co.

Qatar Meat Production Co.

A Saffa Foods

Al Kabeer Group

Widam Food Company

Americana Group

Osool Poultry Company

Al Rawdah (Emirates Modern Poultry)

Al Ain Farms

Al-Ghurair Foods

Addoha Poultry

Additional benefits of purchasing this report:

Access to the market estimate sheet (Excel format)

3 months of analyst support

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d7e57a

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