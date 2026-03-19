MENA Wealth Management Market Report 2026-2031 - Zero-Tax Residency Spurs Millionaire Migration in the UAE, Driving Wealth Management Growth

Dublin, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MENA Wealth Management - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key companies featured in this report:

Emirates NBD Private Banking

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) Private Banking

HSBC Global Private Banking - MENA

UBS Global Wealth Management - Middle East

And many more...

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) wealth management market is projected to experience substantial growth, expanding from USD 0.92 trillion in 2025 to USD 0.98 trillion in 2026, and reaching USD 1.36 trillion by 2031. This growth trajectory reflects a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.72% over the period from 2026 to 2031.

The optimistic market outlook is driven by several factors, including sovereign-wealth fund diversification policies that channel hydrocarbon revenue into structured advisory products. Additionally, the policy frameworks that enforce zero personal taxation in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, alongside regulatory sandboxes fast-tracking tokenized investment funds, play crucial roles in this growth. The influx of affluent migrants to economic zones in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh further bolsters regional assets, while Shariah-compliant robo-advisory tools are expanding their reach among mass-affluent savers.

The industry is experiencing intense competition, with businesses focusing on hybrid advisory models that integrate human expertise with advanced automated screening and portfolio management. Moreover, the expansion of environmental, social, and governance mandates and gender-inclusive entrepreneurship programs are broadening the potential clientele, thus supporting strong revenue growth moving forward.

Gulf HNWI In-Migration Accelerates Onshore AUM Growth

The UAE and Saudi Arabia are leveraging zero-tax residency programs to attract high-net-worth individuals (HNWI), with the UAE alone expecting to welcome 9,800 HNWIs in 2025. This migration fuels demand for sophisticated wealth management services, prompting local banks to scale their operations to meet the needs of this growing segment. Dubai's International Financial Centre registered over 200 new family office applications in 2024-a 40% increase from the year before. Concurrently, Saudi Arabia's Riyadh International Financial District is ambitiously aiming to license 500 financial services firms by 2030, challenging established hubs in the UAE. This evolution in market dynamics compels wealth managers to form dual-hub strategies, thus remolding the distribution patterns of regional assets under management (AUM).

Sovereign Wealth Diversification Mandates Reshape Private Banking

Gulf sovereign funds are forging closer ties with private banks to diversify into structured and alternative investments. In 2024, the Saudi Public Investment Fund dedicated 30% of its assets to private markets, while ADIA increased its co-investment initiatives with family offices. This trend fosters new revenue opportunities for private banks connecting sovereign capital with HNWI investments. The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority's co-investment partnerships with local private banks exemplify the shift of sovereign capital through private banking channels, aiming to create a sustainable wealth management ecosystem beyond oil revenue dependencies.

Geopolitical Flashpoints Create Compliance Cost Escalation

Regional geopolitical tensions and sanctions are driving up compliance costs for MENA wealth managers, with institutions reporting a 40% increase in anti-money laundering and sanctions expenses in 2024. Additional due diligence for clients with regional business affiliations leads to onboarding delays, averaging 45 days compared to the 15-day timeline for European clients, as indicated by HSBC Private Bank's reports. Rising secondary sanctions from the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control have also led global private banks to limit their services to the region.

Other trends impacting the market include:

Islamic Digital Wealth Platforms facilitating Shariah-compliant investing.

A USD 2 trillion inter-generational wealth transfer reshaping advisory demands.

Regulatory fragmentation posing challenges for cross-border Islamic finance scaling.

Segment Analysis

The report segments the MENA Wealth Management Market by Client Type, Provider, and Geography, offering forecasts in USD value.

The HNWI segment retains a dominant market share of 54.10% in 2025, although retail investors are emerging as significant growth drivers with a 11.78% CAGR through 2031. This is supported by programs like the UAE's golden visa and Saudi Arabia's premium residency scheme. While established players like Emirates NBD, FAB, UBS, and others continue to service this segment, there's a growing demand among next-gen HNWIs for tech-enabled solutions, pushing private banks to upgrade their digital advisory platforms and ESG-compliant products.

Retail investors are pioneering the market's digital transformation, leveraging platforms like Sarwa and StashAway to make wealth management accessible with low minimum investments. Regulatory sandboxes and streamlined licensing across the UAE and Saudi Arabia are fueling the rise of new fintech platforms, illustrating broader financial inclusion efforts aimed at diminishing oil reliance through diversified financial strategies.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Gulf HNWI in-migration to UAE & Saudi economic zones

4.2.2 Sovereign-wealth diversification boosting on-shore AUM

4.2.3 Rapid rise of Islamic digital-wealth platforms

4.2.4 Inter-generational USD 2 tn GCC wealth transfer wave

4.2.5 Female entrepreneurship and rising women-controlled assets

4.2.6 DIFC/ADGM sandbox pipelines for tokenised funds

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Geopolitical flashpoints & sanctions spill-over risk

4.3.2 Oil-price volatility affecting liquidity creation

4.3.3 Fragmented Shariah & cross-border regulatory regimes

4.3.4 Shortage of Arabic-speaking certified wealth advisers

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts

5.1 By Client Type

5.1.1 HNWI

5.1.2 Retail / Individuals

5.1.3 Other Client Types (Pension Funds, Insurers, etc.)

5.2 By Provider

5.2.1 Private Banks

5.2.2 Family Offices

5.2.3 Others (Independent/External Asset Managers)



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Emirates NBD Private Banking

6.4.2 First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) Private Banking

6.4.3 HSBC Global Private Banking - MENA

6.4.4 UBS Global Wealth Management - Middle East

6.4.5 Julius Baer Middle East

6.4.6 BNP Paribas Wealth Management Gulf

6.4.7 Credit Suisse (UBS) MENA

6.4.8 Citi Private Bank - MENA

6.4.9 Lombard Odier Middle East

6.4.10 Goldman Sachs PWM - GCC

6.4.11 Standard Chartered Private Bank MENA

6.4.12 Bank of Saudi Fransi Elite

6.4.13 Samba Private Banking

6.4.14 Al Rajhi Capital Wealth

6.4.15 QNB Private

6.4.16 Mashreq Private Banking

6.4.17 Sarwa

6.4.18 StashAway Reserve

6.4.19 ADCB Private & Wealth

6.4.20 DIFC-based Single-Family Offices (aggregate)



7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 Tokenised sukuk & private-credit funds for mass-affluent investors

7.2 Riyadh's new International Wealth Hub attracting global managers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vrccn5

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