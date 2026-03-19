Middle East and Africa (MEA) IT Services Market 2026-2031: A $387 Billion Opportunity Led by Accenture, IBM, Oracle

Dublin, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and Africa IT Services - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East and Africa IT services market is experiencing a dynamic transformation, with projected growth from USD 252.81 billion in 2026 to USD 387.13 billion by 2031, representing a CAGR of 8.92%. This expansion is powered by governmental digitization programs, sovereign-wealth technology mandates, and widespread 5G deployment influencing IT spending across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and African nations. Cloud adoption, hyperscale data-center investments, and a booming fintech environment are propelling demand for consultancy, implementation, and managed services.

Despite this growth, the region faces challenges due to a persistent lack of bilingual cloud-native professionals and varied cross-border data regulations. These issues push service providers to refine delivery models and compliance strategies. Competitive dynamics are shaped by global integrators leveraging their scale and technology depth, while regional specialists exploit localization requirements and Arabic language capabilities.

Middle East and Africa IT Services Market Trends and Insights

Cloud-First Mandates Under National Visions: Countries like Saudi Arabia are driving a cloud-first approach, targeting a 90% migration of public services to the cloud by 2030 with USD 24.8 billion allocated to infrastructure. This shift is mirrored by the UAE and Qatar, emphasizing cloud-native solutions over traditional outsourcing to maintain competitive parity.

Countries like Saudi Arabia are driving a cloud-first approach, targeting a 90% migration of public services to the cloud by 2030 with USD 24.8 billion allocated to infrastructure. This shift is mirrored by the UAE and Qatar, emphasizing cloud-native solutions over traditional outsourcing to maintain competitive parity. Surge in Hyperscale Data-Center Build-Outs: Saudi Arabia's data-center investments, including a USD 21 billion pipeline and a regional AI-infrastructure partnership of USD 30 billion, are altering local hosting economics. These expansions fulfill data-residency requirements and support latency-sensitive applications.

Saudi Arabia's data-center investments, including a USD 21 billion pipeline and a regional AI-infrastructure partnership of USD 30 billion, are altering local hosting economics. These expansions fulfill data-residency requirements and support latency-sensitive applications. Bilingual Cloud-Native Talent Shortage: There is a talent drain as South Africa and GCC projects demand professionals fluent in both Arabic and English, leading to an increased reliance on expatriate hires and offshore teams.

Other Drivers and Restraints:

Digital Public-Services Spending

Fintech-Led Managed-Services Uptake

Fragmented Cross-Border Data Laws

Segment Analysis

The market is segmented by service type, enterprise size, vertical, deployment model, and country, with forecasts provided in USD value terms.

The IT services market accounted for 34.83% of the segment share in 2025, with cloud and platform services expected to grow at a 10.72% CAGR. Managed security services are expanding due to increased cyber-risk, with regional hyperscale expansions allowing for value-added services such as real-time analytics and IoT orchestration.

Consulting and implementation demand remains steady, with a focus on re-platforming core applications. Government subsidies for SMEs are contributing to a projected 10.18% CAGR, with significant investments in digital enablement within GCC economies.

Large enterprises are awarding extensive contracts for AI and multi-cloud governance projects, though increasing price sensitivity and a trend toward outcome-based contracts are noted. Efficient segmentation of delivery teams is key to optimizing utilization and margins.

Additional Benefits of Purchasing this Report:

Access to the market estimate sheet (Excel format)

3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Cloud-first initiatives under Vision 2030 programs

4.2.2 Surge in hyperscale data-center investments across GCC

4.2.3 Digital public-services and e-government spending

4.2.4 Regional fintech boom driving managed-services demand

4.2.5 AI and generative-AI mandates by sovereign wealth funds

4.2.6 5G and edge-computing rollout fuelling integration projects

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Chronic shortage of bilingual cloud-native talent

4.3.2 Fragmented cross-border data-flow regulations

4.3.3 High energy cost and unreliable grids in parts of Africa

4.3.4 Geopolitical volatility affecting outsourcing contracts

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market



5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUES)

5.1 By Service Type

5.1.1 IT Consulting and Implementation

5.1.2 IT Outsourcing (ITO)

5.1.3 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

5.1.4 Managed Security Services

5.1.5 Cloud and Platform Services

5.2 By End-User Enterprise Size

5.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

5.2.2 Large Enterprises

5.3 By End-User Vertical

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 Manufacturing

5.3.3 Government and Public Sector

5.3.4 Healthcare and Life-Sciences

5.3.5 Retail and Consumer Goods

5.3.6 Telecom and Media

5.3.7 Logistics and Transport

5.3.8 Energy and Utilities

5.3.9 Other End-User Verticals

5.4 By Deployment Model

5.4.1 Onshore Delivery

5.4.2 Nearshore Delivery

5.4.3 Offshore Delivery

5.5 By Country

5.5.1 Middle East

5.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.1.2 United Arab Emirates

5.5.1.3 Qatar

5.5.1.4 Kuwait

5.5.1.5 Oman

5.5.1.6 Bahrain

5.5.1.7 Rest of Middle East

5.5.2 Africa

5.5.2.1 South Africa

5.5.2.2 Egypt

5.5.2.3 Nigeria

5.5.2.4 Kenya

5.5.2.5 Morocco

5.5.2.6 Rest of Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global-level Overview, Market-level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Accenture plc

6.4.2 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

6.4.3 Oracle Corporation

6.4.4 Microsoft Corporation

6.4.5 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

6.4.6 SAP SE

6.4.7 Tata Consultancy Services Limited

6.4.8 Infosys Limited

6.4.9 Wipro Limited

6.4.10 HCL Technologies Limited

6.4.11 Google LLC (Google Cloud)

6.4.12 Capgemini SE

6.4.13 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

6.4.14 Tech Mahindra Limited

6.4.15 NTT Data Corporation (Dimension Data)

6.4.16 Gulf Business Machines (GBM)

6.4.17 STC Solutions (Saudi Telecom Company)

6.4.18 eand (Etisalat Group)

6.4.19 Ooredoo Q.P.S.C.

6.4.20 Alareeb ICT Company

6.4.21 Raqmiyat LLC

6.4.22 Atos SE

6.4.23 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xcoqjc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.