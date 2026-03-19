Annual General Meeting – Summary

The Annual General Meeting of Nilfisk Holding A/S was held today, Thursday March 19, 2026.



Resolutions adopted at the Annual General Meeting

Approval of the audited Annual Report 2025, including the Board of Director’s proposal that no dividend be paid, and that the result for the year be carried forward.

Discharge of Management and the Board of Directors from their liabilities.

Approval of the Remuneration Report 2025 (advisory vote).



Elections

As proposed by the Board of Directors, Peter Nilsson, Are Dragesund, Franck Falezan, Bengt Thorsson, and Viveka Ekberg were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.

As proposed by the Board of Directors, Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected both as auditor of the Company and as auditor for sustainability purposes.



Proposals adopted at the Annual General Meeting

No proposals had been submitted by the Board of Directors or shareholders.



Composition of the Board of Directors and its committees

At the constituting Board meeting, the Board elected Peter Nilsson as Chair and Are Dragesund as Deputy Chair. Viveka Ekberg was elected as Chair of the Audit Committee and Bengt Thorsson was elected as ordinary member. Peter Nilsson was elected as Chair of the Nomination Committee while Are Dragesund was elected as ordinary member. Peter Nilsson was elected as Chair of the Remuneration Committee and Are Dragesund was elected as ordinary member.



Contact

Nynne Jespersen Lee, Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications

+45 42 31 00 07

njespersen@Nilfisk.com

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