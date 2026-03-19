Iron Branch by Toll Brothers is Now Open in St. Augustine, Florida

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of Iron Branch, a new gated luxury home community featuring stunning home designs on expansive 1.5-acre home sites in St. Augustine, Florida. The Sales Center and professionally decorated model home are now open at 346 Richland Manor Road in St. Augustine. The public is invited to attend the Grand Opening event to be held at the community on Saturday, March 28 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. featuring model home tours and refreshments.





Nestled amid preserved farmland, ponds and lush open space, Iron Branch by Toll Brothers offers a selection of elegant one- and two-story homes with up to 4,700+ square feet of living space and three-car garages. These thoughtfully designed homes include bright, open living areas, gourmet kitchens, covered lanais, and options such as multigenerational living suites and RV garages. Homes are priced starting from $1.2 million.

“Iron Branch is an extraordinary new home community that blends luxury living with a peaceful and private setting,” said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in North Florida. “Future homeowners will love the spacious home sites backing to preserved open space, exceptional home designs, and the convenient location near all that St. Augustine has to offer.”





Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Residents of Iron Branch will enjoy exclusive access to a 14-acre lake with a dock overlook, a serene open-air pavilion with water views, and the natural beauty of the surrounding area. The community is located within the top-rated St. Johns County School District, including the brand-new Tocoi Creek High School, and is just a 10-minute drive from Interstate 95. Its proximity to historic downtown St. Augustine, nearby beaches, shopping, and dining makes Iron Branch an ideal place to call home.

For more information, call 844-871-7466 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.



Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .



From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1469bb4c-e54e-4573-afe2-5a3db30b68f1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49e967c0-ec00-4f5d-93ce-a3328cf8e683

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)