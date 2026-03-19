Table Trac Introduces Patent Pending Artificial Intelligence Technology for Table Games

MINNETONKA, Minn., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Table Trac, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQX:TBTC) has received patent‑pending status from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its proprietary AI‑driven Table Games Manager / Manager Trainer. The system leverages machine learning trained on decades of table games transactional data and pit player data to create distinct player personas designed to challenge both human pit managers and artificial intelligence systems.

The solution is delivered through a realistic gaming‑floor simulation environment, allowing generation of a simulated gaming floor to be configured. Each training session utilizes a randomized mix of the player personas, creating a continually changing set of scenarios that never repeat. This approach enables trainees to compete head‑to‑head against the AI, optimize floor decisions to improve yield, and better understand the factors driving each decision.

While initially developed for table games management and training, the underlying artificial intelligence, simulation, and decision‑support framework has broader applicability across the CasinoTrac platform. Management is exploring additional use cases for this technology across the Company’s suite of casino management solutions, reinforcing CasinoTrac’s long‑term product roadmap and innovation strategy.

At CasinoTrac, the future isn’t something we’re waiting for—it’s something we’re building.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. develops, sells and leases information and management systems and provides technical support to casinos. The open architecture of CasinoTrac is designed to provide operators with a secure, scalable, and flexible system that interconnects and operates with most third-party software and hardware. Key products and services include modules that drive player tracking programs, kiosk promotions, and provide vault and cage controls. The Company’s systems are designed to meet strict auditing, accounting and regulatory requirements applicable to the gaming industry.

Additionally, the Company has developed a patented, real-time system that automates and monitors the operations of casino gaming tables.

The Company’s suite of management systems and kiosks are installed with on-going support and maintenance contracts in over 115 casino operators in over 300 casinos worldwide. The Company continues to increase its market share by expanding its product offerings to include new system features, and ancillary products. More information is available at http://www.Casinotrac.com/.





Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information:

Randy Gilbert

Table Trac, Inc.

952-548-8877