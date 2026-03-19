Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Gartner, Inc. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Gartner securities between February 4, 2025 and February 2, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/IT.

Gartner Case Details

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts concerning the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) the Company’s expected contract value (“CV”) growth for fiscal year 2025 was overstated;

(2) the projected revenues of the Company’s business segments for fiscal year 2025 lacked a reasonable basis;

(3) Defendants’ expressed confidence in the Company’s ability to continue growing non‑federal CV rates failed to account for the impact of adverse macroeconomic conditions; and

(4) Defendants repeatedly reaffirmed expectations for the performance of the Company’s consulting segment despite contrary internal trends, rendering Defendants’ statements materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

What's Next for Gartner Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/IT. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in Gartner you have until May 18, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Gartner Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Gartner Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at www.bgandg.com

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein , Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | info@bgandg.com

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