Datalign Advisory Named “Financial Advisory Platform of the Year” by FinTech Breakthrough

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datalign Advisory, a comprehensive AI-native organic growth platform serving the wealth management industry, today announced it has been named “Financial Advisory Platform of the Year” in the 2026 FinTech Breakthrough Awards — the 10th annual program honoring breakthrough innovation across the global financial technology ecosystem.

The award recognizes Datalign’s work building the infrastructure layer for how Americans discover, evaluate, and connect with fiduciary financial advisors — replacing a fragmented, anxiety-inducing search process with a hyper-personalized experience that puts the right advisor in front of the right consumer at the right moment.

“What sets Datalign apart isn’t just how they connect consumers with advisors — it’s what happens after that connection is made,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director of FinTech Breakthrough. “RelationshipAI transforms cold calls into warm conversations by giving advisors deep, human context before they ever pick up the phone. And Halo gives consumers an AI wealth companion that helps them understand their own finances and arrive at advisor conversations prepared and engaged. Together, these products represent a fundamental rethinking of what a financial advisory platform can do.”

A Platform Built for Both Sides of the Relationship

Datalign’s product ecosystem addresses the full lifecycle of the advisor-client relationship. For consumers, the platform provides a free, AI-enhanced matching experience — connecting each individual with an advisor whose expertise, geography, specialization, and communication style are genuinely aligned with their financial situation and life goals. No information overload. No pressure.

For advisors, Datalign’s suite of AI-powered growth tools transforms how firms scale. GEOsAI identifies underserved markets with high demand and low competition, enabling advisors to expand with precision rather than guesswork. RelationshipAI delivers prospect briefings scannable in 30 seconds — saving advisors 10+ hours of weekly research and giving them the context to make every first conversation count. Project Halo enables consumers to engage directly with advisors within the platform, diving deeper into their personal finances with AI support and advisor oversight. And in a move that signals where the industry is headed, Datalign announced on March 18, 2026 that it is opening its agentic AI platform to advisory firms across the industry — enabling firms of any size to deploy custom, branded AI agents that speak in their voice, reflect their investment philosophy, and meet the compliance bar their regulators demand.

Opening the Agentic AI Platform to the Industry

Unlike platforms that turn AI inward to streamline back-office workflows, Datalign’s agents are designed to be client-facing: delivering each firm’s expertise, methodology, and branded experience in every consumer interaction. Firms can now build and deploy custom, branded AI agents grounded in their own investment philosophy, proprietary content, and client data — each operating within a compliance-by-design framework purpose-built for SEC-registered firms in finance and insurance.

Datalign has referred $80 billion+ in cumulative assets to 13,000+ vetted fiduciary advisors — 86% of whom appeared on the 2023 Barron’s Top RIA list — while serving 100,000+ consumers across all 50 states.

“Datalign is transforming how Americans discover and connect with financial guidance at a time when they need it the most,” said Satayan Mahajan, CEO of Datalign Advisory. “We’re meeting the shift toward a hyper-personalized future driven by AI and solving longstanding inefficiencies in how Americans find trusted financial advisors. Thank you to FinTech Breakthrough for this recognition — we’ll continue to empower advisors to see around corners, grow intelligently, and spend more time deepening relationships and delivering transformative value to their clients.”

Why It Matters

77% of Americans feel financially anxious. 34% of investors aged 18–54 have acted on misleading financial information. And an $84 trillion wealth transfer is underway. Datalign was built for this moment — removing the friction, noise, and conflict of interest from one of the most consequential decisions a person can make.

At its core, Datalign’s proprietary second-price auction ensures fairness for advisors of all sizes — winners pay the second-highest bid plus one dollar, eliminating gaming and ensuring that consumers always connect with the advisor who values them most.

Built on trust, powered by technology, and designed for real life — this is perfectly aligned finance.

About Datalign Advisory

Datalign Advisory offers a comprehensive AI-native organic growth platform serving the wealth management industry. Datalign connects Americans with fiduciary advisors through a free-to-use, AI-enhanced platform. Launched in 2022 from Cambridge’s innovation hub, Datalign is an SEC-registered business that has served over 100,000 consumers and referred more than $80 billion in assets to 13,000+ trusted advisors. 86% of advisors on the platform appeared on the 2023 Barron’s Top RIA list. For news and updates, connect on LinkedIn.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring breakthrough innovation in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the standout achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories that include Payments, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrency, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.