Xfund Ventures Utility Treasury Token Launches Initial Exchange Offering on Coinstore: A Fund-amental Funding Pool for Everything Token

Dubai, UAE , March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinstore has announced the official IEO of Xfund Ventures Utility Treasury Token’s native token -XFVT($XFVT) on its spot trading platform. The token is set to be listed as XFVT/USDT pair, and will begin trading on the 24th of March, with the private sale live on 17th March.





IEO Overview

Token name: Xfund Ventures Utility Treasury Token

Token symbol: XFVT

Total issue supply: 10,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: To be announced

IEO Start Date: Tue, 17 March 2026

Listing Date (Launch Date): 24 March 2026

Duration: 72 hours

XFund.Ventures, a leading venture ecosystem focused on the convergence of traditional finance and decentralized technology, has officially launched its utility token, XFVT. The token is set to become the primary engine for resolving structural liquidity fragmentation within the Real World Asset (RWA) and Utility Token sectors.

Addressing the “Liquidity Silo” Problem

The current RWA & Utility landscape is characterized by “liquidity silos” — isolated pools of capital that fail to interact efficiently across different chains or traditional financial systems. XFund.Ventures addresses this head-on by utilizing a sophisticated blockchain infrastructure designed to act as a universal bridge.

By providing a streamlined pathway for Layer 2 startups, XFund.Ventures allows emerging projects to bypass the technical and capital barriers that typically stall decentralized growth. The XFVT token functions as the economic engine of this bridge, ensuring that value can flow seamlessly from private incubation stages to global decentralized markets.

A Dual-Engine Ecosystem: Incubation and Utility

XFund.Ventures is not merely a funding vehicle; it is a full-stack infrastructure provider. The launch of XFVT introduces several key pillars to the ecosystem:

RWA Democratization: XFund.Ventures leverages blockchain to fractionalize and democratize access to high-value opportunities that were previously restricted to institutional investors.

Layer 2 Gateway: The platform acts as a launchpad for L2 innovations, offering the guidance and technical framework necessary to transition from concept to a functional decentralized economy.

Market Performance Assurance: Beyond simple listing, XFVT provides a mechanism for ensuring robust market performance and stability for emerging digital assets through strategic liquidity provision.

The Role of XFVT: More Than Just a Token

As the native utility token of XFund.Ventures, XFVT is deeply integrated into the platform’s operational flow:

Ecosystem Access: Holding XFVT grants users prioritized access to the high-value RWA & Utility Token projects being incubated within the XFund pipeline. Liquidity Facilitation: XFVT is used to incentivize liquidity providers, ensuring that newly launched utility tokens have the depth required for global trade. Governance and Guidance: Token holders participate in the direction of the venture fund, helping select the next generation of digital assets that will define the Web3 economy.

“XFVT was established with a singular mission: to leverage blockchain infrastructure to solve the liquidity fragmentation inherent in the RWA and Utility Token markets,” said the XFund.Ventures leadership team. “We are not just launching a token; we are providing the roadmap for democratising access to high-value opportunities while ensuring emerging digital assets have the support they need to maintain robust market performance.”

Strategic Integration with Global Trade

By bridging the gap between traditional asset classes and Layer 2 solutions, XFund.Ventures is making global trade safer, simpler, and more transparent. The platform’s focus on utility-driven assets ensures that every project backed by XFVT has a tangible impact on the real-world economy, from fintech innovations to tokenized physical commodities.

Xfund Ventures Utility Treasury Token Official Media

Website|Whitepaper|Email

Contact Info:

Email: support@coinstore.com

Organization: Coinstore

Website: https://www.coinstore.com/home

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