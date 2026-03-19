Average 30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage at 6.22%

MCLEAN, Va., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey ® (PMMS®), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.22%.

"The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage edged up this week to 6.22% but remains nearly half a percentage point lower than the same time last year," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Potential homebuyers are poised for a more affordable spring homebuying season than last with the market experiencing improvements in purchase applications and pending home sales.”

News Facts

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.22% as of March 19, 2026, up from last week when it averaged 6.11%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.67%.

averaged 6.22% as of March 19, 2026, up from last week when it averaged 6.11%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.67%. The 15-year FRM averaged 5.54%, up from last week when it averaged 5.50%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.83%.

The PMMS® is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20% down and have excellent credit. For more information, view our Frequently Asked Questions.

Freddie Mac’s mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability and affordability in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mollie Laniado

(571)382-1784

Mollie_Laniado@FreddieMac.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c4b8aaa-6dd2-4e9c-8296-36ec66a5aaa3