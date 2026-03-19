MAJURO, Marshall Islands, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix (RTX) has crossed 40,000 holders and raised over $29.7 million in its final presale stage during the same week the Federal Reserve voted 11-1 to hold the benchmark federal funds rate in a range of 3.5% to 3.75%, pushing expectations for the next rate cut to at most once in 2026, according to CNBC .





The Bitcoin price prediction that relied on rate relief as its primary near-term catalyst just lost its clearest trigger. Markets had been pricing in two cuts before the Iran war, hot PPI data, and The Fed's updated dot plot compressed that window to a single reduction with no confirmed timeline.

Bitcoin is navigating a macro environment that no longer cooperates with the recovery thesis traders had built heading into the first quarter, and the wallets reading that signal fastest are already positioned inside the Remittix presale.

Remittix Passes 40,000 Holders As the Bitcoin Price Prediction Loses Its Near-Term Catalyst

Industry forecasters, as surveyed by CNBC , anticipate the cryptocurrency to be traded between a range of $75,000 and $225,000 until 2026. Analysts point to a reduction in interest rates as a major requirement for the cryptocurrency to sustain itself at the higher end of the range.

With the Fed now promising only one rate cut for the year and futures markets pushing the next realistic easing window toward mid-2027, the sensitivity of the cryptocurrency to hawkish monetary policy is already established, with the cryptocurrency noted to rise with dovish conditions and be pressured down when rate relief is delayed.

That is the environment Bitcoin holders are managing right now. Remittix is building independently of it. The presale has raised $29.7 million at $0.13 per RTX, with 723.8 million tokens distributed across 40,000-plus holders. The iOS wallet is live on the Apple App Store with over 100,000 downloads before any centralized exchange listing.

CertiK ranked Remittix number one among all pre-launch tokens on CertiK Skynet with an 80.09 security score backed by over 24,000 community ratings. The full team is KYC verified. BitMart and LBank exchange listings have also been confirmed.

Remittix Targets the $19 Trillion Payments Sector

The Bitcoin price prediction is a macro thesis. Built on Ethereum, Remittix operates as a PayFi protocol that converts 40-plus cryptocurrencies into 30-plus fiat currencies with real-time FX rates, depositing funds directly into bank accounts across more than 30 countries. The two are not competing for the same outcome, and the portfolios producing the strongest returns this cycle understand that distinction clearly.

Bitcoin stores value. Remittix moves it, converting 40-plus cryptocurrencies into 30-plus fiat currencies with real-time FX rates and depositing funds directly into bank accounts across more than 30 countries.

“Additional major centralized exchange listings will be announced before the token launches, and early investors entering at the current presale price are positioned for massive returns once those listings go live,” said a Remittix team representative.

Traders have pushed back expectations for the next Federal Reserve rate cut to mid-2027 following the surge in oil prices driven by Middle East conflict and persistent inflation fears running through the $31 trillion US bond market.

That timeline gives the Bitcoin price prediction a long wait before its primary macro driver returns. Remittix does not need the Fed to move to generate transaction volume across the $19 trillion global payments sector it targets.

The Remittix referral program adds a 15% USDT reward on every referred purchase, claimable every 24 hours through the dashboard. These are mechanics built to compound with real usage as the platform scales post-listing.

Conclusion

The Bitcoin price prediction remains valid over a longer horizon, and BTC belongs in every serious portfolio. But the returns that define a cycle have never come from waiting for large-cap assets to recover from deferred macro catalysts.

They come from being early inside projects that solve a real problem. Remittix has a clean audit, confirmed exchange listings approaching, and 40,000 holders who have already decided the timing is now. The Remittix official website is where the investors who recognize that setup are entering before the listing makes it obvious to everyone else.

Click to discover the future of PayFi with Remittix





FAQs

Why has the Bitcoin price prediction weakened after the Fed held rates in March 2026?

The Federal Reserve voted 11-1 to hold rates at 3.5% to 3.75%, with hot PPI data and Middle East uncertainty reducing expectations to just one cut in 2026 and futures markets pushing the next realistic easing window toward mid-2027, removing the near-term rate catalyst Bitcoin's recovery thesis depended on.

Why are investors adding Remittix alongside Bitcoin in their portfolios?

Remittix offers presale entry at $0.13 per token into a CertiK number one ranked PayFi protocol with major exchange listings confirmed.