Crypto News Today: Remittix Presale Approaches $30M Raised Boosting Ethereum Price Predictions

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has raised $29.7 million in its final presale stage with $30 million within grasp as the Ethereum price prediction builds its strongest institutional case in years. Standard Chartered declared 2026 as the year of Ethereum, raising its ETH year-end target to $7,500 and its 2028 projection to $25,000, citing aggressive accumulation by corporate treasuries and spot ETFs that have acquired approximately 3.8% of all circulating Ether since June, according to The Block .





Institutional wallets are building ETH exposure at current prices. The same wallets running this cycle's sharpest portfolios are entering Remittix(RTX) simultaneously, because the Ethereum ecosystem delivering $7,500 is the same ecosystem housing a PayFi presale that carries a 40 to 50x return target.

Remittix Presale Approaches $30M As Ethereum Attracts Institutional Capital

The Ethereum price prediction gaining traction from Standard Chartered and Citi is backed by real catalysts. Institutional accumulation is accelerating, with firms like Bitmine Immersion now holding 3.4% of circulating Ether, while ETF inflows and the Fusaka network upgrade which activated in December 2025 and dramatically increased Ethereum's data throughput capacity for Layer 2 networks support the bullish case further, according to ethereum.org .

ETH currently trades near $2,330 and analysts at InvestingHaven project the average price for 2026 to reach $4,200, with upside above $5,000 driven by record ETF inflows, rising staking activity tightening liquid supply, and growing institutional conviction in Ethereum as the settlement layer for global finance.

That same conviction is pulling serious capital toward Remittix, a PayFi protocol built on Ethereum that is generating its own momentum independently of macro conditions. The presale has crossed $29.7 million raised from over 40,000 holders, with 100,000-plus iOS wallet downloads recorded before a single centralized exchange listing.

The token sits at $0.13 in the final stage, with BitMart and LBank listings confirmed and further CEX announcements expected. CertiK ranked Remittix number one among all pre-launch tokens on CertiK Skynet with an 80.09 security score backed by over 24,000 community ratings.

Remittix Targets the $19 Trillion Cross-Border Payments Market That ETH Alone Cannot Serve

The Ethereum price prediction is built on Ethereum becoming the settlement layer for global finance. Remittix is the application layer turning that infrastructure into direct utility for the 1.4 billion people who send money across borders every year.

The protocol converts 40-plus cryptocurrencies into 30-plus fiat currencies with real-time FX rates and delivers funds directly into bank accounts across more than 30 countries, targeting a remittance market where migrants pay an average of 6.49% per transaction through traditional channels with banks charging as high as 14.55% according to the World Bank Remittance Prices Worldwide report ."

The $19 trillion global payments sector does not wait for ETH to reach $7,500. Remittix is already operating inside it. The iOS wallet is live on the Apple App Store. The Android version is in progress via Google Play.

The referral program adds 15% USDT rewards on every referred purchase, claimable every 24 hours through the dashboard. These are not incentives designed to inflate demand temporarily. They are mechanics built to compound as transaction volume grows after listing.

“Remittix is built on Ethereum because that is where institutional capital is settling, and the protocol is designed to capture the payment volume that ETH's price appreciation will bring, converting it directly into yield for every holder from day one of listing,” said a Remittix team representative.

Conclusion

The Ethereum price prediction reaching $7,500 by year end is the most credible institutional thesis this cycle has produced, and Standard Chartered is not alone in building that case. But the portfolios that define a cycle are never built on a single large-cap position.

They are built on recognizing what that large-cap's rise does to the verified protocol sitting inside its ecosystem, the one that captures the volume and converts it into real yield.

Remittix is that protocol. The presale closes. The listings open. The $19 trillion payments market does not wait for ETH to peak before people need to move money across borders. The Remittix official website is where investors who understand that distinction are entering at $0.13 before the listing makes the math obvious to everyone else. The Ethereum price prediction is climbing. The Remittix listing is approaching. The entry that produces the largest returns is the one taken before both converge.

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FAQs

What is the Ethereum price prediction for 2026?

Standard Chartered raised its ETH year-end target to $7,500, citing corporate treasury accumulation, spot ETF inflows, and the Fusaka network upgrade which expanded Ethereum's data throughput capacity in December 2025.

Why is Remittix considered a strong buy alongside Ethereum?

Remittix offers presale entry at $0.13 into a CertiK-audited PayFi protocol built on Ethereum with $29.7 million raised, confirmed exchange listings, and 100,000-plus iOS wallet downloads positioned directly inside the ecosystem Standard Chartered projects will hit $7,500 by year end.