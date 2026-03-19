Yiren Digital Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD). The investigation focuses on Yiren Digital executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

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If you purchased Yiren Digital securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On March 19, 2026, Yiren Digital announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. Among other things, the Company reported fourth quarter revenue of approximately RMB 957.6 million, representing a decline of approximately 34% year-over-year and significantly below previously issued guidance of RMB 1.4 billion to RMB 1.6 billion. Yiren also reported a net loss of approximately RMB 882.2 million for the quarter, compared to net income of approximately RMB 331.4 million in the prior-year period.

Yiren further disclosed that its provision for contingent liabilities increased significantly to approximately RMB 1.11 billion, up from approximately RMB 459.8 million in the prior quarter. The Company also reported worsening delinquency rates across multiple categories, including increases in 1–30 day, 31–60 day, and 61–90 day delinquency rates compared to the prior quarter.

The Company attributed these results to several factors, including a decline in service fee rates under a new regulatory framework, a strategic reduction in loan facilitation volume, and a higher-risk asset profile.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Yiren Digital complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Yiren Digital stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

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Johnson Fistel, PLLP

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James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

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