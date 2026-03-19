Crypto News: Ethereum DeFi Project Remittix Releases Platform Launch Update, Dogecoin Price Prediction Boosted By X Payments

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Remittix has confirmed its iOS wallet is now live on the Apple App Store with over 100,000 downloads and 40,000 holders. The product exists and the users are already there.

The platform update lands during a week where the Dogecoin price prediction is drawing serious attention after speculation around X Payments and a potential DOGE integration . The excitement is real, but the integration is not confirmed. While the market chases a DOGE thesis still waiting on a platform announcement, the capital moving with the most conviction this week is entering the presale of a project that has already shipped what Dogecoin is still promising.

Remittix Platform Update Confirms the Infrastructure as the Dogecoin Price Prediction Builds on Speculation

The Remittix platform update answers the most important question any presale investor asks: is the product real? The iOS wallet is live. The Android version via Google Play is in progress. The protocol supports conversion of 40-plus cryptocurrencies into 30-plus fiat currencies with real-time FX rates, settling directly into bank accounts across more than 30 countries.

CertiK completed a full smart contract audit, awarding Remittix an 80.09 security score backed by over 24,000 community ratings, placing it at number one among all pre-launch tokens on CertiK Skynet. BitMart and LBank exchange listings are confirmed, with further CEX announcements expected before the token goes live.

The Dogecoin price prediction gaining momentum this week is built on a different foundation. X Payments integration for DOGE remains unconfirmed, and the thesis is currently speculation-based, while analysts at Standard Chartered note that without deployed products, DOGE faces difficulty sustaining higher valuations.

Analysts project DOGE could reach $0.75 to $1.25 by the end of 2026, but those targets require the X Payments thesis to deliver on integration that has not yet been confirmed. The difference between what DOGE is promising and what Remittix has already shipped is the same difference that separates speculation from verified infrastructure.

Remittix Enters the $19 Trillion Payments Market That Dogecoin Is Still Waiting to Access

The global cross-border payments market is valued at $19 trillion. Remittix is not waiting for a platform integration announcement to access it. The protocol is already converting crypto to fiat and delivering funds into bank accounts in real time.

That yield is not printed from token emissions. It is generated by actual transfer volume, and as the number of users and transactions grows post-listing, so does the revenue flowing back to RTX holders.

The referral program strengthens the demand further, offering 15% USDT rewards on every referred purchase, claimable every 24 hours through the dashboard. The full team is KYC verified. The token price sits at $0.13 in the final presale stage before exchange listings open.

Whale wallets entering now are doing the same calculation that the largest gainers in every prior cycle completed before the listing made it obvious.

“Remittix is solving a problem that moves more than $900 billion in global remittance flows every year, and with additional major CEX listings being announced before the token launches, early investors entering at the current presale price are positioned for explosive returns,” said a Remittix team representative

Conclusion

The Dogecoin price prediction is constructive if X Payments eventually delivers crypto integration and DOGE becomes the payment layer for 600 million users. That is a compelling thesis.

It is also an unconfirmed one, built on a platform that launched in April 2026 as a fiat-only product with no mention of cryptocurrency according to CoinDesk . Remittix does not need X to confirm anything. The wallet is live. The listings are confirmed. The $29.7 million raised and 40,000 holders did not get there waiting on a rumor they got there because the infrastructure already works.

DOGE made its believers wealthy by being early to a movement before the world caught on. Remittix offers the same entry point except the product that DOGE spent years promising is already running.

Click to discover the future of PayFi with Remittix

FAQs

What is the Dogecoin price prediction following the X Payments speculation?

Analysts project DOGE could reach $0.75 to $1.25 by the end of 2026 if X Payments integration is confirmed, but analysts note the catalyst remains speculation-based with no product deployment confirmed as of March 2026.

Why is Remittix considered a strong presale opportunity?

Remittix offers a live iOS wallet with 100,000-plus downloads, a CertiK number one pre-launch ranking, BitMart and LBank listings confirmed, and $29.7 million raised at $0.13 per RTX, delivering verified infrastructure.