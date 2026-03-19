Bonchon Appoints Industry Veteran Blas Escarcega as Chief Development Officer to Accelerate U.S. Growth

Dallas, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonchon, the globally celebrated Korean fried chicken brand known for its hand-battered, double-fried method and signature sauces, today announced that Blas Escarcega has joined the company as Chief Development Officer. In this role, Escarcega will lead all aspects of franchise development in the United States, including market planning, franchise recruitment, site selection, and new restaurant growth strategy.

Escarcega brings more than two decades of development experience, including leading large-scale expansion initiatives, strengthening franchise pipelines, and optimizing real estate strategies for nationally recognized concepts. He will oversee Bonchon’s continued march toward accelerated U.S. expansion as the brand builds on its recent momentum.

“Blas is a seasoned, respected development leader who understands how to scale great brands with intention,” says Suzie Tsai, CEO of Bonchon. “As Bonchon continues to expand into new markets and strengthen our national footprint, his expertise in franchise growth, market analytics, and operator partnerships will be invaluable. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

As Bonchon advances, the brand is rolling out a new fast casual prototype designed to deliver operational efficiency in a smaller footprint. The new model features a kitchen-forward layout and streamlined service design in under 2,000 square feet, allowing operators to enter high-demand trade areas with strong unit economics and lower build-out costs. This format enables Bonchon to expand flexibly into priority markets across Texas, California, Arizona, Nevada, Florida, the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee, and the Northeast corridor including New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, while also opening the door to non-traditional venues, including airports, colleges, and urban storefronts with tighter real estate constraints.

Bonchon recently surpassed 150 U.S. locations and operates nearly 500 restaurants worldwide, with strong sales growth and increasing consumer demand for Korean cuisine driving new development opportunities. Escarcega will work closely with Bonchon’s executive team to deepen the company’s presence in priority markets, enhance franchisee support, and streamline processes that help operators open successfully and profitably.

“I am excited to join Bonchon at such a pivotal moment in its growth story,” says Escarcega. “This brand has a unique global following, incredible food, and strong unit economics, the fundamentals that attract high-quality franchise partners. I look forward to working with Suzie and the team to elevate Bonchon’s development strategy and bring this beloved brand to more communities across the country.”

Bonchon’s development pipeline is growing, with new locations slated for both established and emerging markets. The company has also launched menu innovations, enhanced training and operational support, and implemented construction efficiencies, all of which help create a more scalable growth model for franchise operators.

For more information about Bonchon franchising, visit franchising.bonchon.com.

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About Bonchon

South Korea-born Bonchon, which translates as “my hometown,” was established in the United States in 2006. Known for its hand-battered, double-fried, crazy crispy Korean fried chicken, Bonchon sets out to have its fans around the world “Crunch Out Loud”. The brand continues to grow in popularity and has earned several accolades including Fast Casual Magazine’s 2025 Top Movers & Shakers. For more information, visit bonchon.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit franchising.bonchon.com. Follow Bonchon on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Tik Tok, X, and YouTube.

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