OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 19 MARCH 2026 AT 18.20 P.M. EET, INSIDE INFORMATION





Financial Stability Authority's updated decision on setting the minimum amount of Oma Savings Bank Plc's own funds and eligible liabilities

The Financial Stability Authority has set an updated level for Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp) for the minimum amount of own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL requirement) for Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp) on 19 March 2026 and revokes the decision issued on 21 March 2025.

The updated MREL requirement (Minimum Requirement for own funds and Eligible Liabilities) enters into force on 17 April 2026 (earlier 17 April 2027). The updated MREL consists of a total risk-based requirement of 23.10 percent (previously 20.88 percent) and a requirement based on the total amount of exposures used in the calculation of the leverage ratio, which is 7.92 percent (previously 7.89 percent).

CEO Karri Alameri:

”The updated decision of the Financial Stability Authority does not materially change the situation from the previous one. We already meet the updated MREL requirement in accordance with our financing plan."

Oma Savings Bank Plc



Additional information:

Sarianna Liiri, CFO, tel. +358 40 835 6712

Pirjetta Soikkeli, CCO, tel. +358 40 750 0093

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.omasp.fi





OmaSp is a solvent and profitable Finnish bank. About 600 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 48 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediate products include credit, investment, and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp’s core idea is to provide personal service to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer a premium-level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of operations and services is customer oriented. The personnel are committed, and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with varied tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.