Matter Surfaces Welcomes Christopher Galinetti as Sales Representative, A&D Specification & Dealer Development for North and South Carolina

New York, NY , March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matter Surfaces today announced that Christopher M. Galinetti has joined the company as Sales Representative, A&D Specification & Dealer Development. A seasoned commercial interiors professional with more than two decades of experience, Galinetti brings extensive knowledge of specification sales, strategic account development, and dealer partnership growth.

In his new role, Galinetti will focus on expanding Matter Surfaces’ presence within the architecture and design community while strengthening relationships with commercial flooring dealers and end users. His work will support the company’s ongoing efforts to grow product specifications, deepen market engagement, and deliver high-performance surface solutions to commercial interior projects. He will also help translate market feedback into sales opportunities and identify new pathways for collaboration between the architecture and design community with project stakeholders. In addition, he will elevate awareness of Matter Surfaces’ design-driven product portfolio.



Matter Surfaces

Galinetti has built his career in the commercial flooring and interiors industry, working closely with architects, interior designers, contractors, facility leaders, and corporate real estate teams. Known for a consultative sales approach and strong relationship management, he has consistently developed long-term partnerships that drive product specification and repeat business across multiple market segments. His experience spans both long- and short-cycle sales environments and includes managing complex territories, strategic accounts, and large-scale commercial opportunities.

Prior to joining Matter Surfaces, Galinetti served as Senior Account Executive for Interface in Western North Carolina, where he led business development initiatives across key regional markets including Charlotte, Asheville, Hickory, and Salisbury. In this role, he worked with architecture and design firms, flooring contractors, and end users to build brand awareness and increase specification activity. His performance earned industry recognition, including Highest Growth and Top LVT Units awards as part of a two-person team.

Earlier in his career, Galinetti held leadership and sales roles across several major commercial flooring organizations. As Sales Director for Interface Services in the Southeast United States, he led strategic initiatives to grow turnkey service programs and strengthen partnerships with national and regional accounts. His responsibilities included collaborating with national sales teams, supporting large customer programs, and developing integrated service strategies across multiple states.

Galinetti also served as a manufacturers’ representative and account executive for Bentley Mills, The Mohawk Group, and J&J Commercial. In those roles, he worked closely with the architecture and design community to promote flooring products, build product specifications, and expand relationships with dealers, contractors, and end users. His work included presenting educational seminars, supporting product launches, and participating in industry organizations and design events that strengthen connections across the commercial interiors market.

Throughout his career, Galinetti has been recognized for his strategic thinking, attention to detail, and commitment to customer service. His strengths include account and project management, territory development, pricing strategy, and collaborative problem-solving—capabilities that align closely with Matter Surfaces’ growth strategy and customer-focused approach. These capabilities, combined with his track record of navigating competitive markets and building trusted relationships, position him to contribute meaningfully to Matter Surfaces’ next phase of commercial growth.

“We are excited to welcome Chris to the Matter Surfaces team,” said Chris Lacasse, EVP of Sales at Matter Surfaces. “His deep experience in specification sales, dealer engagement, and strategic account development will help expand our reach within the A&D community and strengthen partnerships across the commercial interiors industry.”

Galinetti holds a Bachelor of Arts in Management and Organizational Development from Spring Arbor University.

About Matter Surfaces

Matter Surfaces is known as a leading national provider of high-performance commercial flooring solutions. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of architectural and commercial flooring products designed to meet the needs of many markets, including corporate, education, healthcare, hospitality, and retail. Matter Surfaces is committed to innovation, sustainability, and strong customer partnerships. It supports architects, designers, and contractors across the United States with curated product lines and consultative guidance. Through a portfolio of trusted brands, Matter Surfaces helps create spaces that are built to perform, inspire, and endure.

To learn more, visit https://www.mattersurfaces.com/

For media inquiries, please contact: Matter Surfaces marketing@mattersurfaces.com

1-800-628-7462

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