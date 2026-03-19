DSV, 1167 - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF DSV A/S 19 MARCH 2026

Company Announcement No. 1167



The Annual General Meeting of DSV A/S was held today.



Agenda and resolutions



1. Report of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board on the Company’s activities in 2025

The report was not subject for voting. The Annual General Meeting took note of the report.



2. Presentation of the 2025 Annual Report with the audit report for adoption

The 2025 Annual Report was approved.



3. Resolution on application of profits or covering of losses as per the adopted 2025 Annual Report

The Board of Directors’ proposal for application of the profit of the year, including the proposal for a dividend of DKK 7.00 per share to be paid out, was approved.



4. Approval of the proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors for the financial year 2026

It was approved that the base fee for remuneration of the Board of Directors will be DKK 800,000 in 2026.



5. Presentation and approval of the 2025 Remuneration Report

At the advisory vote on the 2025 Remuneration Report the report was approved.



6. Election of members for the Board of Directors

Thomas Plenborg, Beat Walti, Tarek Sultan Al-Essa, Benedikte Leroy, Natalie Shaverdian Riise-Knudsen and Sabine Bendiek were re-elected as members of the Board. Further, Lars Søren Rasmussen and Tan Chong Meng were elected as new members of the Board.



7. Election of auditor(s)

PricewaterhouseCoopers, Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab (CVR.no. 33 77 12 31) was re-elected as auditor for both financial and sustainability reporting purposes of the Company.



Following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors re-elected Thomas Plenborg as Chairman and elected Lars Søren Rasmussen as Deputy Chairman.

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