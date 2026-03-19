IKO 2026 Profit Power Series Kicks Off with Packed Roofing Contractor Workshops in Halifax and Winnipeg

Mississauga, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IKO’s 2026 Profit Power series hit the ground running with two full-house roofing contractor workshops in Halifax and Winnipeg, leaving attendees energized, inspired and armed with actionable strategies to grow their roofing businesses.

“Profit Power is about giving contractors insights they can take straight back to their businesses,” said Jack Gottesman, Marketing and Brand Director at IKO North America. “The turnout, energy and engagement at Halifax and Winnipeg were incredible. If you weren’t there, you missed an experience that went far beyond a typical workshop.

The Halifax workshop, the first-ever Profit Power roofing contractor workshop in the Atlantic Provinces, brought together contractors at the scenic Marriott Harbourfront Hotel overlooking the Halifax Harbour. Industry leaders shared hard-earned insights; attendees were seen scribbling notes, soaking up personal lessons from Dmitry Lipinskiy of Roofing Insights, who shared his journey building a successful roofing business and practical tips for leveling up social media in today’s digital era. Other Halifax speakers included Wade Brown from JobNimbus and Mitch Beaulieu of Advanced Level Roofing, offering guidance on scaling businesses. Mitch has been an IKO ROOFPRO Craftsman Premier contractor since 2020 and has grown his business from Calgary in 2016 to five cities today. After the workshops, contractors wrapped up the day with axe throwing and networking at the happy hour.

In Winnipeg, the energy was just as high, with another full house. Sessions included Wade Brown on peak performance, Jason Ashman from Scorpion on digital marketing and Dimitry’s signature business-building advice. The event also featured Steve Bunin, an executive communication coach and former sportscaster for ESPN, CBS, FOX and more, who taught attendees the art of storytelling. Through interactive exercises, roofers practiced delivering winning pitches and communicating their value, gaining practical tips they could use immediately. The day ended on a high note with a happy hour and a Winnipeg Jets game at Canada Life Centre, creating lasting memories as the Jets secured a 4-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Attendees also learned about IKO’s manufacturing excellence, vertical integration and the ROOFPRO contractor loyalty program, demonstrating how IKO supports contractors not only with products but also with collaborations, growth and opportunities to thrive.



Scorpion and JobNimbus are among the many strategic partnerships available to all ROOFPRO members, giving contractors access to tools designed to help them work smarter and sell more.



The Profit Power series continues in the U.S. with upcoming workshops in (subject to change):

Portland, OR – May 12

Houston, TX – May 14

Orlando, FL – June 2

Boston, MA – June 4

St. Louis, MO – Oct 27

Minneapolis, MN – Oct 29

For high resolution pictures, see here.

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About IKO ROOFPRO

IKO ROOFPRO is IKO’s contractor loyalty reward program, open to residential roofing contractors in the U.S. and Canada. The program provides IKO ROOFPRO members with access to an array of valuable benefits.





About IKO

IKO is a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets. A vertically integrated company, IKO operates more than 35 manufacturing plants throughout North America and Europe. IKO is a family-owned business established in 1951.









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