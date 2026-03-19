Bouygues: Press release of 19 March 2026 - Access to the 2025 Universal Registration Document

|Paris, 19 March 2026
PRESS RELEASE
|
ACCESS TO THE 2025 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
|REGULATED INFORMATION
Bouygues filed its 2025 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 19 March 2026.
It includes the following documents:
- Full-year 2025 financial report
- Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance
- Sustainability Statement
- Auditors’ reports and information on auditors’ fees
- Description of the share buyback programme
The 2025 Universal Registration Document is accessible to the public free of charge under the conditions stipulated by applicable regulations.
It is also available on the company’s website (in French and English) at https://www.bouygues.com/regulated-information/, as well as on the AMF’s website at https://www.amf-france.org.
|BOUYGUES SA • Registered office: 32 avenue Hoche • 75008 Paris • France • bouygues.com
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €385,323,631 • Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246
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