Incentify Earns 'Tax and Accounting Innovation Award' for AI-Powered Incentive Discovery

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incentify , the leader in AI-powered credits and incentives technology, today announced that Incentify has won the "Tax and Accounting Innovation Award" in the 10th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program, conducted by FinTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization recognizing top global FinTech companies and products.



As tax credits and incentives grow more complex and valuable, organizations face mounting pressure to identify opportunities accurately, document eligibility, and track shifting federal, state, and zone-based programs. Incentify’s AI-powered incentive discovery platform, Explore, brings structure, speed, and confidence to that process; helping corporate tax teams, advisors, and CPAs uncover incentives across every entity, project, and location with greater clarity.



Using Incentify's comprehensive and proprietary incentive data warehouse, Explore uses AI-driven matching to connect businesses with the right incentive opportunities in real time across federal, state, and zone-specific programs. By intelligently analyzing eligibility criteria, zone details, and supporting documentation, Explore eliminates the guesswork from incentive discovery and puts the right opportunities front and center. Central to the experience is Leia, an AI tax assistant trained on tax codes, giving users an intelligent guide through even the most complex incentive landscapes.



This functionality is bolstered by Opportunity manager, which empowers collaboration with key stakeholders, and Site Manager, which allows businesses to bulk upload and manage multiple locations, uncovering, comparing, and tracking incentives as they evolve.



“Incentify transforms this complex, opaque process into one that is more accessible,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “The platform’s comprehensive data infrastructure provides unmatched coverage and depth ensuring opportunities move easily from discovery to action. We’re so pleased to recognize Incentify."

"Explore was built around the core belief that AI can do the heavy lifting in the process of finding and capturing incentives, so customers never leave money on the table," said Laurence Sotsky, CEO of Incentify. "What once took teams of advisors and weeks of research can happen in real time. We’re honored that FinTech Breakthrough has recognized the impact of our vision."

About Incentify

Incentify is the leading AI-powered platform for tax credits and incentives. Trusted by global enterprises such as Amazon, Walmart, Paramount, Cargill, and powering the Bloomberg Tax Credits & Incentives Tool. From discovery to compliance, monetization to audit support, Incentify's AI-driven technology transforms the way organizations access and maximize incentive value. Learn more at www.incentify.com .

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring breakthrough innovation in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the standout achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories that include Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.