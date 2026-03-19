Law Offices of Tommy Cannella is now open for business in Westchester County and surrounding areas.

Pleasantville, N , March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Tommy Cannella is pleased to announce the official opening of its new legal practice located in Pleasantville and serving all of Westchester, Dutchess, Putnam, NYC, Stamford, Danbury and Greenwich. The firm will focus on providing high-quality, accessible legal services in Estate Planning, Contracts and Sports Law.



Law Offices of Tommy Cannella

Founded by Tommy Cannella, Esq., this firm aims to provide superior accessibility to its clients through easy avenues of communication. Whether the client wants to meet in-person, is comfortable having a consultation over the phone or through video, Tommy Cannella will provide dynamic legal services at the tip of the client’s fingers.

“My mission is to use my professional skills refined in my previous careers to educate like a teacher and strategize like a coach while combining the problem-solving capabilities of an attorney. I have been around schools, businesses and law firms long enough to know what professional relationship a client truly wants from their service provider and how it can be achieved. I feel this new law practice is just another way to continue my life’s purpose of providing services that help others meet their goals.”

This firm is now accepting new clients and will offer complimentary educative seminars for all who want to learn more about estate planning and asset protection.

Founded in 2026, Law Offices of Tommy Cannella is a full-service law firm based in Westchester County and has capabilities to serve anywhere in the states of Connecticut and New York.

Media Contact:

Tommy Cannella, Founder

347-366-8546

tommy@protectyourstuff.info

http://www.protectyourstuff.info / http://www.lawofficesoftommycannella.com

IG handle – tommy_cannella26

FB profile - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61585068566835

Linked in profile - https://www.linkedin.com/in/tommy-cannella-15303214/

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