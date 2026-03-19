Camfil USA Releases Video Showcasing Custom-Engineered Air Filtration Systems for Critical Facilities

Riverdale, NJ, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil USA, a global leader in clean air filtration solutions with over 60 years of experience, has released a new video highlighting the company's end-to-end capabilities in designing, engineering, constructing, and validating custom air filtration and ventilation systems for critical facilities, including data centers, nuclear containment facilities, and biosafety laboratories.

The video, now available on Camfil’s YouTube, follows a large-scale, highly technical construction project from initial concept through final quality validation. It features Camfil's engineering team at their manufacturing facility in Washington, North Carolina, and showcases how the company turned an owner's vision into reality by delivering more than two dozen custom-built containment housings, fans, and certified HEPA filters in under one year.

The Team Behind the Project

Camfil USA brought together a cross-functional team of specialists to execute this project, including account managers, senior project engineers, design engineers, quality assurance professionals, plant operations staff, and skilled metalworking craftsmen. The video introduces key team members including Senior Project Engineer Mike Carlisle, Sales Engineer Derek Gibbs and Plant Manager Jason Kinnear at the Washington, North Carolina facility, one of several Camfil manufacturing locations across North America.

“Craftsmanship is a part of everything we do. It starts with detailed sales and design engineering, moves through fabrication, welding, assembly, and ends with testing and packaging for shipment,” said Kinnear.

Custom HEPA Filtration Systems Built from the Ground Up

The project involved designing and building over two dozen custom containment housings, industrial fans, and AG-1 certified HEPA filters to control and capture microscopic airborne particles. All components were engineered in-house by Camfil to meet extensive specifications and unique customer needs, essentially creating “unicorn” systems that had never existed before. As a U.S.-based manufacturer, Camfil produces AG-1 nuclear-grade and molecular air filters for capturing ultra-fine and gaseous pollutants.

Despite the project’s complexity, the team completed it in under a year—far sooner than anyone outside the team initially thought possible. Senior Project Engineer Mike Carlisle managed hundreds of monthly communications and coordinated across teams, vendors, and the client to keep the project on track.

"Our design and project engineering team is led by seasoned engineers familiar with this type of work.Their designs had to comply with thousands of pages of specifications and unique customer requirements.” Carlisle said.

. Camfil operates multiple manufacturing facilities across North America, including locations in Concord (Ontario, Canada), Conover (North Carolina), Jonesboro (Arkansas), Corcoran (California), Crystal Lake (Illinois), Kilgore (Texas), Phoenix (Arizona), Farmington Hills (Michigan)and Riverdale (New Jersey).

Protecting People and Processes in High-Stakes Environments

In critical facilities like data centers, nuclear plants, biosafety labs, and healthcare environments, air filtration is a safety imperative. A failure in containment at this level can be catastrophic, putting workers, the public, and the environment at risk.

“Quality control is responsible for making sure the project is manufactured according to customer specifications,” Quality Control Manager John Reason said. “You really need a company with proven systems already in place.”

Camfil's history in this sensitive application dates back to the company's founding over 60 years ago, when it began supplying filters and equipment to the Swedish nuclear industry. That expertise now extends across military, biosafety containment, healthcare, life sciences, and the rapidly expanding data center sector.

"Among the critical safeguards of any industry, air filtration stands as a cornerstone in the safety of people and processes, ensuring that hazardous particles and contaminants are effectively contained," Capital Projects Manager, Paul Charbonneau said. Charbonneau also emphasizes the importance of experience. "A mistake at this level at best costs money at worst, is catastrophic."

In-House Engineering, Fabrication, Testing, and Certification

Camfil’s vertical integration sets it apart from other manufacturers and distributors. The company handles every stage of the process under one roof:

Design Engineering : Custom CAD modeling and specification compliance review

: Custom CAD modeling and specification compliance review Project Management : Dedicated project engineers coordinating across teams, vendors, and customers

: Dedicated project engineers coordinating across teams, vendors, and customers Fabrication & Welding : Skilled craftsmen producing precision metalwork to exact tolerances

: Skilled craftsmen producing precision metalwork to exact tolerances HEPA Filter Manufacturing : In-house production of tested and certified HEPA filters, including nuclear-grade AG-1 certified units

: In-house production of tested and certified HEPA filters, including nuclear-grade AG-1 certified units Molecular Filtration : Specialized filters capturing molecule-sized particles for chemical and gaseous pollutant protection

: Specialized filters capturing molecule-sized particles for chemical and gaseous pollutant protection Quality Assurance & Testing: Hands-on QC confirming every system operates as designed, individually and as a whole

This in-house capability eliminates the risks of fragmented supply chains and ensures continuity from initial concept to final installation.

Watch Camfil’s Full Video

The complete video is available now on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=--fYwdnHFhM

For companies managing critical facilities from new data center construction to nuclear facility upgrades, hospital operating room redesigns, and biosafety lab builds, this video demonstrates why Camfil is the partner of choice for custom air filtration and ventilation systems at any scale.

About Camfil USA

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 29 manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and 5,700 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you protect people, processes, and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us.

Media Contact:

Mark Davidson

Marketing & Technical Materials

Air Filters and Filtration Solutions

Mark.Davidson@camfil.com

+ (314) 566-6185

F: Friend Camfil USA on Facebook

T: Follow Camfil USA on X

Y: Watch Camfil Videos on YouTube

L: Follow our LinkedIn Page

Request More Info

Attachment